Boox Mira Pro Color – first monitor with color E-Ink screen04.05.25
Boox, known for developing devices based on electronic ink technology, has introduced a new product in its line – the Mira Pro Color monitor. This is the brand’s first solution with a large color E-Ink display with a diagonal of 25.3 inches, aimed at those who work mainly with text.
The new model is a logical continuation of the monochrome Mira Pro, released in 2023. The main difference is support for a color image, which expands the possibilities of use, although the monitor, as before, is not intended for tasks related to multimedia, photo editing or video viewing.
The panel resolution is 3200 x 1800 pixels, the format is classic 16:9. The device has a front backlight, similar to that used in e-books, ensuring comfortable reading in any lighting.
Boox has equipped the monitor with a wide range of connectors: HDMI, mini HDMI, USB-C and DisplayPort, which allows you to connect the device to various types of signal sources.
The cost of the monitor with an e-ink screen Boox Mira Pro Color is $1899, and it is aimed primarily at professionals who work with text information and appreciate the advantages of E-Ink technology – low power consumption and no strain on the eyes.
While foldable smartphones have finally taken hold on the market, e-books with a flexible design have remained only in the form of prototypes. This niche is filled by Readmoo – the company has introduced a device with a flexible 8-inch E Ink display that supports Gallery 3 color technology.
According to the manufacturer, the screen can withstand more than 200 thousand folds, so the MooInk V is designed for daily intensive use. The novelty does not have an external screen – the company focused exclusively on the internal panel, which can be fixed at an angle of 90 degrees.
The body of the reader is made of lightweight aluminum-magnesium alloy, the weight of the device is 225 grams. In terms of dimensions, the MooInk V will be more compact than the Kindle, but the exact dimensions have not yet been disclosed. When the e-book will go on sale and how much it will cost, has not yet been announced.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
The new device from Ajax Systems is a representative of today's popular "smart" doorbells. But like all the company's devices, Ajax DoorBell has received a number of features that favorably distinguish it from others and at the same time make it an important element of the security system.
