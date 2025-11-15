Boeing trains pilots in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Boeing trains pilots in Microsoft Flight Simulator15.11.25
Boeing announced the launch of its new Virtual Airplane Procedures Trainer (VAPT), a digital pilot training platform developed in partnership with Microsoft. The solution runs on Microsoft Azure and Flight Simulator, providing the ability to practice aviation procedures outside of traditional simulators.
VAPT offers a realistic 3D cockpit where pilots can practice standard and non-standard procedures on lightweight devices. This format reduces the adaptation time before moving to full-size simulators. The platform also includes a built-in tool for creating training scenarios, allowing airlines to independently edit content, add instructions, and quickly distribute new materials to employees.
Chris Raymond, CEO of Boeing Global Services, noted that the launch of VAPT marks an important step in the digital transformation of pilot training, ensuring training flexibility and accessibility.
The first supported aircraft model is the Boeing 737 MAX, but the company plans to expand the platform to include new aircraft series. VAPT can be used on both personal computers and iPads, making the system convenient for training in any environment.
It was previously reported that in the four years since its release, Microsoft Flight Simulator has attracted 15 million players, who have collectively completed over 1 billion flights.
The game was released in 2020 and quickly gained popularity thanks to the ability to virtually explore a digital replica of the world, including the ability to find your own building. Microsoft Flight Simulator has received high marks from critics, with a Metacritic score of 91.
The game was developed by Asobo Studio, also known for A Plague Tale. The game is available on both Xbox Series consoles and PC.
