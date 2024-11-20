BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 is a portable power station with a battery life of more than 17 years

BLUETTI introduced the new Elite 200 V2 portable power station, designed for backup power at home and for use during trips and blackouts. The device is equipped with a 2-kilowatt battery and is designed for daily use for 17 years without the need to replace the battery. This solution is aimed at situations with frequent power outages, as well as camping and road trips.

The model is based on the popular AC200P, which has proven itself as a reliable and convenient device. In the Elite 200 V2, the company implemented automotive-grade LiFePO4 batteries, which increased the durability and efficiency of the station. The new battery is able to withstand more than 6000 charging cycles, which significantly increases the service life of the device compared to analogues on the market. In addition, the power plant passed a series of 33 reliability tests.

The Elite 200 V2 has an output power of 2,600W, allowing you to connect a wide range of household appliances, including refrigerators, lighting and microwave ovens. In the Power Lifting mode, the power can be increased to 3900 W to work with energy-intensive devices such as electric tiles or hair dryers. In the event of a power outage, the device can support the operation of a 100-watt refrigerator for up to 16.8 hours, and when traveling, it can charge smartphones, cameras, heaters and coffee makers.



The station is equipped with fast charging: thanks to Turbo technology, it can be charged up to 80% in just 50 minutes, using the network and solar panels at the same time. When connected to a car charger with a capacity of 560 W, a full charge is achieved in 4.2 hours. The noise level of the station’s operation does not exceed 16 dB, which makes it comfortable for indoor use. In addition, the built-in BLUETOPUS AI-BMS control system protects the device from overheating and overloads, and the case is made of fire-resistant and impact-resistant materials.

The Elite 200 V2 will be available for a starting price of $1,099 on BLUETTI’s official website and Amazon from November 12th to December 2nd.