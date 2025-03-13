Bluesky now allows upload longer videos

Bluesky has expanded the possibilities for authors, increasing the maximum video length to three minutes. Previously, users could publish videos no longer than one minute.

In addition, the update affected personal messages – now the platform has a “Requests” tab, where messages from unfamiliar users will be sent. Users also have the opportunity to reject unwanted chats, which will allow better control of incoming messages and reduce the level of spam.

Bluesky CEO Jay Graeber spoke about the changes during a speech at SXSW. She emphasized that the decentralized structure of the platform protects it from pressure from large investors. In the event of unwanted changes, users will be able to switch to another program while preserving their network of contacts.

Bluesky is also considering new ways to monetize, including paid subscriptions, developer tools, and a marketplace for custom feeds. The issue of using data for AI training is also in the spotlight for the company — users will gain more control over how their information can be used.

Amid growing interest in alternative social networks, Bluesky’s audience exceeded 30 million people in January, and the platform itself continues to gain popularity.