Black Shark Watch X Pro smartwatch with rotating camera costs $170

Black Shark has introduced a new model of smartwatch – Black Shark Watch X Pro, which is distinguished by an elegant design and wide functionality.

The watch has an ultra-thin body weighing 33.5 g (without bracelet) and is equipped with a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 × 466 pixels. The bright screen provides excellent visibility even in the sun.

The battery life is up to 75 hours, and the 5ATM water resistance makes them suitable for swimming and outdoor activities.

Black Shark Watch X Pro runs on a custom operating system compatible with Xiaomi fitness applications. The watch monitors health indicators, including heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality and stress level, and can also send alerts in case of abnormal indicators.

A unique feature is the built-in 2-megapixel camera with 180-degree rotation, which allows you to take photos, videos and make video calls.

The device supports eSIM and a slot for Nano-SIM, ensuring work without a smartphone. More than 150 sports modes and built-in GNSS positioning make the watch ideal for athletes and active users.

The price of the Black Shark Watch X Pro is $ 169.99.