 

Best movies and TV shows of 2025 according to IMDb

11.12.25

IMDb

 

The IMDb website has released updated ratings of the best films and TV series of 2025. The list includes projects that have attracted the most attention from the service’s users, and the statistics were formed based on the views and reactions of more than 250 million people around the world. The first positions in the two main categories turned out to be quite unexpected, as the leaders of the year were “Superman” in the film section and “White Lotus” among the TV series.

 

The best films of 2025

 

In the film selection, the new film about Superman maintained a noticeable lead, leaving behind two horror films at once – “Weapons” and “Sinners”. Next to them were films of various genres, including the sequel to “Jurassic World”, the film adaptation of “Frankenstein”, the sequel to the comedy “Happy Gilmore Girls” and the next part of “Mission: Impossible”. The sports project F1 also made it to the top ten.

 

Best TV Shows of 2025

 

In the TV series ranking, “White Lotus” rose to the top, maintaining the interest of the global audience. Next to it were “The Last of Us”, “The Rupture” and “Wednesday”, while “Stranger Things”, which was popular in previous years, did not make the final list at all. Other positions included “The Squidward Game”, the new season of “Dexter”, “Wonder Woman”, “Unsolved Cases”, “Andor” and “Black Mirror”.

 

Top actors of 2025

 

IMDb also identified the names of the most sought-after actors of the year. Isabella Merced, who appeared in the second season of “The Last of Us”, was ahead. She is followed by Amy Lou Wood from The White Lotus and Matthew Goode, who starred in Unsolved Cases. The list also includes Tom Cruise, Sidney Sweeney, Britt Lover, Sidney Chandler, Walton Goggins, David Korensweet and Vanessa Kirby.


