Best games of 2025 according to Steam

During 2025, almost 20 thousand new games were released on Steam – at the time of preparation of the material, their number reached 19,705. The vast majority of these releases went virtually unnoticed by the general audience, but several projects managed to attract a significant number of players and receive high ratings from the community. According to SteamDB and the Steam 250 service, they formed an informal list of the most noticeable games of the year – both in terms of peak online and user reviews.

The best game of 2025 by player activity

The absolute leader of 2025 in terms of the number of users playing simultaneously was Monster Hunter Wilds. At its peak, it had more than 1.38 million people, which made the project the most massive release of the year on the platform. Second place in terms of this indicator was taken by Battlefield 6, whose maximum online exceeded 747 thousand players. Hollow Knight: Silksong followed with a peak of about 587 thousand users.

ARC Raiders, Schedule I and ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN also aroused significant interest from the audience, each of which exceeded the mark of 300 thousand simultaneous players. The most popular online games also included Borderlands 4, Escape from Duckov, R.E.P.O. and Split Fiction, which closed the top ten.

Player ratings – the best game of 2025

If we look at the player ratings, the picture looks different. The highest user ratings in 2025 were received by the game Schedule I, which scored an average score of 8.76. DELTARUNE was not far behind with a rating of 8.74, and the third place in terms of reviews was taken by the Dispatch project. Bongo Cat, Split Fiction and ENA: Dream BBQ also received high marks, ranging from 8.65 to 8.66 points. R.E.P.O., Rhythm Doctor, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Poco were also at the top of the rating, which closed the top ten of Steam users.

Thus, the 2025 statistics show a noticeable gap between commercial popularity and user perception. Some games gathered hundreds of thousands of players at the same time, but did not always turn out to be leaders in terms of reviews, while less massive projects were able to gain audience recognition due to quality and originality.