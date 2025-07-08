Bentley changed emblem design for the fifth time in its history

Bentley has unveiled a new version of its iconic Winged B logo. This is only the fifth redesign since the brand was founded in 1919. The new logo will be officially unveiled on July 8 alongside a concept car that will showcase a new direction for the brand’s future designs.

How the new logo was created

The logo design was developed under the leadership of Robin Page with the participation of a small team of Bentley designers. The process began with an internal competition – each member of the studio could present their own idea. The winning design was created by Young Nam from the interior design team, after which the concept was refined and brought to its final form.

The goal of the design was to retain the familiar features of the previous versions — including the diamond-shaped structure in the wings and the central letter B as a precious element — while giving the symbol a more modern and expressive look.

What’s changed

The new emblem has acquired sharper and more angular outlines. The wings began to resemble the shape of a bird of prey in flight — especially a feathered peregrine. The lower feathers under the letter B have been completely removed to make the silhouette cleaner. The central element — the three-dimensional letter B — is now framed by faceted glass and a metal edging, reminiscent of the dial of an expensive watch.

History of changes

The original emblem was created by Gordon Crosby in 1919. Subsequent updates occurred in 1931, in the 1990s and in 2002. Bentley calls the updated 2025 version the most significant reinterpretation of the emblem in its century-long history.