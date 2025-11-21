BenQ released 4K projector for entertainment venues

BenQ has expanded its professional line in Europe by introducing the BR9708 4K projector, aimed at applications in theme parks, adventure rooms, simulators and other installations where immersiveness and high image accuracy are important. The novelty was first shown at the IAAPA Expo 2025 exhibition, and the manufacturer presents it as a solution for replacing old lamp projectors, which still remain in many projection map systems.

The model is designed to work in darkened spaces, where color reproduction and stable contrast are critical. According to the company, the device must provide high image detail in conditions where the projector is required to reproduce scenes as realistically as possible.

BenQ BR9708 projector specifications

The BenQ BR9708 projector supports 4K UHD resolution, which corresponds to more than eight million pixels. The color space coverage is 100 percent DCI-P3, and the contrast ratio is 1200:1. The light source is a laser system with a brightness of up to 2600 ANSI lumens. At the factory, a seven-point calibration is performed, after which the color accuracy is maintained within the Delta E range of less than two. This feature is designed for installations where several projectors are operating simultaneously and their mutual compliance is important.

The BR9708 provides tools for multi-screen projections: automatic color correction, gamma and image alignment. The projector operates in 16:9 format and supports a dynamic contrast of up to three million to one. The design allows the use of interchangeable lenses, which facilitates integration into various installations.