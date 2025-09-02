Battlefield 6 system requirements are surprisingly modest02.09.25
Electronic Arts has revealed new details about the upcoming shooter Battlefield 6. The developers say that the project will receive enhanced features for PC: support for 4K resolution, ultra-wide screens with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and 32:9, work with HDR, an unlocked frame rate mode, full compatibility with public server control. In addition, special modes for streamers and an option to play in “incognito” will be provided.
At the same time, new equipment is not required to run the game. EA notes that even a seven-year-old budget computer is able to cope with Battlefield 6 at minimum settings at a resolution of 1080p and 30 frames per second. The minimum requirements include Windows 10 or 11, an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, an NVIDIA RTX 2060, AMD RX 5600 XT or Intel Arc A380 graphics card with 6GB of video memory, 16GB of RAM, and around 55. An SSD is not required for installation, which differs from the open beta requirements, which require 75GB.
The game will require a significantly more powerful system to run in 4K at 60 frames per second and at maximum settings. However, the developers have integrated modern technologies from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel – DLSS 4, FSR 4, XeSS 2, and frame generation, which should reduce the load and increase the frame rate.
Battlefield 6 is scheduled for release on October 10, 2025. Players who have tried the beta version are already sharing their opinions: some of the audience has positively assessed the improvements, while others criticize the more dynamic gameplay, similar to the Call of Duty series.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Battlefield 6 system requirements are surprisingly modest games hardware
The minimum requirements for Battlefield 6 include an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, NVIDIA RTX 2060, AMD RX 5600 XT graphics card
First Google Pixel 10 Pro XL tests: cameras and durability Google smartphone
DxOMark has published the results of testing the cameras of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL smartphone. The device scored 163 points and took fourth place in the world ranking
Battlefield 6 system requirements are surprisingly modest
First Google Pixel 10 Pro XL tests: cameras and durability
What will be shown at the next@Acer presentation at IFA 2025
Next up after the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 will be the Elite Gen 5: 4.74 GHz frequency
WhatsApp will get AI-powered message rephrases
Marshall Bromley 750 – hefty Bluetooth speaker weighing 24 kg with battery life of 40 hours
NVIDIA earned 56% more in Q2 2025 than a year earlier
95% of AI implementations in business processes fail
Ferrari will get an automatic brake to save bumper splitters
HMD Fuse Smartphone has built-in AI-powered child protection mode