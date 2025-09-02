Battlefield 6 system requirements are surprisingly modest

Electronic Arts has revealed new details about the upcoming shooter Battlefield 6. The developers say that the project will receive enhanced features for PC: support for 4K resolution, ultra-wide screens with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and 32:9, work with HDR, an unlocked frame rate mode, full compatibility with public server control. In addition, special modes for streamers and an option to play in “incognito” will be provided.

At the same time, new equipment is not required to run the game. EA notes that even a seven-year-old budget computer is able to cope with Battlefield 6 at minimum settings at a resolution of 1080p and 30 frames per second. The minimum requirements include Windows 10 or 11, an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, an NVIDIA RTX 2060, AMD RX 5600 XT or Intel Arc A380 graphics card with 6GB of video memory, 16GB of RAM, and around 55. An SSD is not required for installation, which differs from the open beta requirements, which require 75GB.

The game will require a significantly more powerful system to run in 4K at 60 frames per second and at maximum settings. However, the developers have integrated modern technologies from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel – DLSS 4, FSR 4, XeSS 2, and frame generation, which should reduce the load and increase the frame rate.

Battlefield 6 is scheduled for release on October 10, 2025. Players who have tried the beta version are already sharing their opinions: some of the audience has positively assessed the improvements, while others criticize the more dynamic gameplay, similar to the Call of Duty series.