Baseus Eli 1i Fit wireless open headphones with 16.2 mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.4 cost $26

The Baseus company introduced new sports TWS headphones of the open type called Baseus Eli 1i Fit. These headphones are equipped with 16.2 mm titanium-coated drivers. The design of the device includes a sound output inclined at an angle of 20 °, which ensures a tight fit to the ear canal.

Baseus Eli 1i Fit support Bluetooth 5.4, a bass boost function and ENC technology, which reduces the level of extraneous noise during conversations. The working time of the headphones from one charge is up to 12 hours. They also support fast charging – 10 minutes of charging will provide up to 2 hours of music playback. The device is charged via the USB-C port.

And also Baseus introduced new completely wireless headphones designed for sports – Eli Sport 1 Open-Ear TWS Earbuds. The device has an open design, as well as titanium wire hooks with memory for reliable fixation during active training.

The headphones are equipped with drivers with a diameter of 16.2 mm, which ensures high-quality sound. They are also IPX4 certified, making them resistant to moisture and sweat. Thanks to the connection via Bluetooth 5.3, the headphones provide a stable connection with the smartphone.

Baseus Eli Sport 1 Open-Ear TWS Earbuds support the Dual Channel and Low-latency function, which ensures minimal sound delay. From one charge, the headphones work for up to 7.5 hours, and taking into account charging from the case, autonomy increases to 30 hours. Fast charging allows you to get 2 hours of listening to music in just 10 minutes of charging.

Baseus Eli Sport 1 Open-Ear TWS Earbuds are now available for purchase on the manufacturer’s official website at a promotional price of $56. Later, their cost will increase to $79.