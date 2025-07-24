Baseus BH1 – budget headset with noise cancellation and 80 hours of battery life24.07.25
Baseus has announced the release of a new model of full-size wireless headphones BH1, which is aimed at the mass segment. The device combines an affordable price with technical capabilities that were previously found mainly in more expensive models.
Baseus BH1 received a hybrid active noise cancellation system with Adaptive ANC 3.0 adaptive technology, 40-mm speakers with a dual-chamber design and improved bass processing. The model supports the LDAC codec and is certified according to the Hi-Res Audio standard.
Autonomy – up to 80 hours of listening without ANC and up to 55 hours with active noise cancellation. Fast charging allows you to get up to 12 hours of playback after 10 minutes on the cable.
Baseus BH1 Features
- Bluetooth 6.0 with support for connecting to two devices simultaneously;
- five microphones with ENC noise cancellation system;
- touch control and transparency mode;
- U-shaped headband with memory effect eco-leather upholstery.
The model will be available in three colors: Star Moon White, Interstellar Black and Nebula Pink. Recommended price – $35.
