Baseus 140W – compact charger with a built-in TFT display22.10.25
Baseus has introduced a new 140W charger with a built-in TFT display. The key feature of this new product is the front-facing layout of all ports and the display, making it especially convenient for use on a desk.
The Baseus 140W charger supports up to 140W via USB-C1 and USB-C2 ports, up to 100W via USB-C3, and up to 44W via USB-A. Supported standards include PD 3.1, PPS, UFCS, and Xiaomi’s proprietary 120W Surge Charge technology.
The built-in color TFT display displays the current power, total charging time, and device temperature. The charger measures 78 x 60 x 36 mm, features foldable plugs, and is available in two colors—silver and black.
The Baseus 140W charger allows you to simultaneously charge up to four devices—laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets—without sacrificing speed. Thanks to support for the UFCS and PD 3.1 protocols, it’s compatible with devices from Xiaomi, Apple, Huawei, and other popular brands. The device costs approximately $33 (converted from Chinese yuan).
