Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Eleven – wireless headphones with removable battery

Bang & Olufsen has introduced the new Beoplay Eleven wireless headphones, the first in the line to feature replaceable batteries, meeting future EU sustainability requirements. The headphones are IP57 rated, meaning they can withstand submersion up to one meter of low-frequency noise. The design is designed to fit a variety of ear shapes and sizes, while retaining the same 9.2mm drivers as the EX model.

The Beoplay Eleven features six upgraded microphones for improved voice call quality and active noise cancellation. The battery life is increased to 20 and 28 hours respectively.

Although battery replacement is possible, you will need to contact a service center for this. The headphones are available in natural aluminum color for a price of 499 euros.



Bang & Olufsen has announced the release of a new model of over-ear wireless headphones – Beoplay HX.

Beoplay HX received 40 mm drivers with neodymium magnets. The frequency range is from 20 to 22000 Hz, the resistance is 24 ohms.

For connection to audio sources, Bluetooth 5.1 is provided. There is support for SBC, AAC and aptX Adaptive codecs, Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair technologies, Made for iPhone certification, and the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously is also stated.

The battery life of the Beoplay HX is up to 35 hours with noise cancellation on and up to 40 hours without it. There is a USB-C port for charging, as well as a 3.5 mm audio jack for wired connection.

The Bang & Olufsen proprietary program allows you to customize the sound profile.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones cost $499. For comparison, the $549 AirPods Max can only offer up to 20 hours of playtime with ANC on. The $349 Sony WH-1000XM4 last up to 30 hours, and the $349 Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless last up to 17 hours.