Audi will simplify model labeling

Audi is once again reviewing its model naming system, aiming to make it more logical and uniform across markets. Now the digital designation will indicate the class of the vehicle rather than the type of powertrain.

The company previously tried to separate cars with internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicles, assigning odd indices to the former and even indices to the latter. However, this approach did not catch on and Audi decided to simplify the system.

New Audi models will receive the following markings:

Passenger cars (sedans, station wagons, sportbacks) will retain the A designation.

designation. Crossovers and SUVs will remain under the Q index.

index. The number in the name (from 1 to 8) will now reflect the class of the car.

The type of power plant will be indicated separately: TFSI e – plug-in hybrid TFSI/TDI – gasoline or diesel engine e-tron – electric drive



The first to fall under the new system will be cars of the A6 family with internal combustion engines. In particular, the A6 Avant TFSI station wagon, which will be presented on March 4, has retained the A6 designation, although previously it was supposed to be called A7 according to the old scheme.

It is important that the changes will apply only to future models – there are no plans to rename already released cars. For example, the A5 with an internal combustion engine, which replaced the A4, will remain A5, and its future electric version will be called A4, as originally planned.

According to Mark Schubert, a member of the board of management of Audi AG, the decision to unify the names was made after discussions with customers and dealers. It should make the Audi line more understandable and convenient for buyers.