Atari has released its Gamestation Go portable console for retro gaming

Atari has announced the Gamestation Go portable console, developed in conjunction with MyArcade Retro and designed to run classic retro games.

The device resembles a Steam Deck and is equipped with an HDMI port, a headphone jack, a charging port and two USB Type-C. The body has a D-Pad, X, Y, A, B buttons, as well as side triggers R1, R2, L1 and L2. The console features a digital block on the right side, the purpose of which is still unknown, and two analog sticks.

The official presentation of the Atari Gamestation Go will take place at the CES 2025 exhibition in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10.

