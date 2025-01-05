Atari has released its Gamestation Go portable console for retro gaming05.01.25
Atari has announced the Gamestation Go portable console, developed in conjunction with MyArcade Retro and designed to run classic retro games.
The device resembles a Steam Deck and is equipped with an HDMI port, a headphone jack, a charging port and two USB Type-C. The body has a D-Pad, X, Y, A, B buttons, as well as side triggers R1, R2, L1 and L2. The console features a digital block on the right side, the purpose of which is still unknown, and two analog sticks.
The official presentation of the Atari Gamestation Go will take place at the CES 2025 exhibition in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10.
Atari was a household name in the console world in the late 70s and early 80s. The balance of power in this market is completely different now, but the other day, the company’s CEO, Fred Chesnais, announced that Atari will return with a new console of its own production.
There are almost no details, except that the new Atari console is based on PC architecture. Last week, Atari released a teaser, from which we can draw the disappointing conclusion that the new console, like the legendary Atari 2600, will have wood (or wood-like) inserts.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Top tech events and news in 2024
The editorial staff of the hi-tech.ua website continues to cover all significant technological events of 2024 – from new games and technologies to the next smartphones and electric cars. We have already become accustomed to the fact that the audience is interested in a variety of topics – we see here both interest in the next budget smartphone and an armored vehicle from the USA
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
Atari has released its Gamestation Go portable console for retro gaming CES console games
Atari has announced the Gamestation Go portable console, developed in conjunction with MyArcade Retro and designed to run classic retro games.
Tesla Cybertruck released in levitating miniature replica Tesla
Tesla has released a tabletop model of the Cybertruck with a levitation effect, which instantly became an object of desire among fans of the brand. The miniature pickup truck is made in a scale of 1:24
Tesla Cybertruck released in levitating miniature replica
Lamborghini has released its own application for smart TVs
Scientists shown swarms of microrobots that collaborate like ants
The MSI MPG 325CQRXF monitor has a refresh rate of 280 Hz
Xiaomi introduced a magnetic wireless Power Bank with support for 33W fast charging
OnePlus Buds Ace 2 headphones get ANC, 43 hours of battery life and two devices support
The most beautiful games of 2024 according Digital Foundry
Black Shark Watch X Pro smartwatch with rotating camera costs $170
Kingdom Come: Deliverance is now free on the Epic Games Store
Samsung Galaxy S25 Android update may not restart the smartphone
Android Auto will get a new music player design