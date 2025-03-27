Asus Vivobook 18 gets a large 18.4″ 144 Hz screen and AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor

Asus has introduced a new Vivobook 18 laptop, focused on both work tasks and multimedia entertainment. The model is equipped with an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7260 processor, built on the Zen 4 architecture and operating at a clock frequency of up to 5.1 GHz. The integrated AMD Radeon 780M GPU is responsible for graphics processing.

The device has an 18.4-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1200, a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, a brightness of 300 nits and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The Asus Vivobook 18 is equipped with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, as well as a PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive with a capacity of 512 GB or 1 TB. Asus notes that the laptop not only demonstrates high performance and an increased degree of protection, but is also adapted to work with artificial intelligence tasks.

Among the available interfaces: two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI, 3.5 mm audio jack, USB-C with support for DisplayPort Alt Mode and Power Delivery. The device is also compatible with Wi-Fi 6. The model has passed MIL-STD 810H certification for resistance to external influences and is equipped with a 70 Wh battery.

The weight of the laptop is 2.6 kg. The cost of the Asus Vivobook 18 is set at 900 euros.

Asus has announced a new Vivobook Pro 15 (N6506CU) laptop, designed for users who value performance when working with multimedia content and games. The model is equipped with a 15.6-inch display and goes on sale at a starting price of $ 1,500.

The device is based on an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and a discrete NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics card with 6 GB of video memory. Thanks to the presence of a MUX switch, users can balance between maximum performance and extended battery life. The configuration provides up to 24 GB of RAM, an SSD storage capacity of up to 2 TB and support for Wi-Fi 6E wireless connection. The IceCool Pro cooling system is used to dissipate heat, which includes two fans and three ventilation holes.

The laptop has an OLED screen with a resolution of 2880 × 1620 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a response time of 0.2 ms. The display supports brightness up to 500 nits, covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and is certified according to Dolby Vision, Pantone Validation and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 standards. It also has TÜV Rheinland certification, which confirms the reduction of blue light emission.

The touchpad has a built-in ASUS DialPad function – a virtual circular interface that allows you to quickly control settings in professional programs such as Photoshop. The 5MP webcam supports Windows Hello, as well as background blur and noise reduction for video calls.

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 is equipped with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, a card reader, and an Ethernet connector. The Harman Kardon audio system is compatible with Dolby Atmos technology. The 75Wh battery supports fast charging – up to 50% in 30 minutes.