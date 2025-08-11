ASUS V500 Mini Tower – versatile and inexpensive desktop11.08.25
ASUS has announced the V500 Mini Tower, a mini tower desktop computer with dimensions of 34.7 x 29.6 x 15.5 cm. The model is aimed at users who value compactness, quiet operation, and economical power consumption.
The ASUS V500 Mini Tower system is based on the 13th generation Intel Core mobile processors: Core i5-13420H or Core i7-13620H. It supports up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and SSD drives with a capacity of up to 4 TB. A discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with a PCIe 4.0 x8 interface is optionally available.
The ASUS V500 Mini Tower is powered by a 180 W power supply with an 80 Plus Bronze certificate. The interface set includes DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, six USB-A, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 modules.
The declared noise level under load is no more than 38 dB.
The basic configuration with Core i5, 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD is priced from $550. Modifications with Core i7 and discrete graphics are designed for more resource-intensive tasks and are more expensive.
