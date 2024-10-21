Asus ROG Thor III power supplies are produced with a rating of up to 1600 W

Asus has introduced a new line of Thor III power supplies, which includes the ROG Thor 1600W Titanium III, ROG Thor 1200W Platinum III and ROG Thor 1000W Platinum III models with a nominal power of 1600, 1200 and 1000 watts. The novelties comply with the ATX 3.1 standard and were demonstrated earlier at the Computex 2024 exhibition.

Asus Thor III power supplies are equipped with gallium nitride (GaN) transistors. They use an updated 12VHPWR (12V-2×6) connector for modern graphics cards, and also implement an intelligent IVS voltage stabilizer that measures the voltage on the connector, providing a more stable power supply.

In addition, the power supply units support turbo mode, which allows you to cope with high power surges, while the fan operates at high speeds for more efficient cooling. Active cooling is provided by a fan with a diameter of about 140 mm with a double ball bearing, and an OLED display can be mounted on one of the side faces with a magnetic mount.