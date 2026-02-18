ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMTG gaming monitor that can work without PC   

ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMTG gaming monitor that can work without PC18.02.26
Asus announced the ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMTG ultrawide gaming monitor. The device has a 34-inch OLED panel with a refresh rate of 240 Hz and supports autonomous operation without connecting to a computer.
Monitor with standalone device functions
The model is equipped with the built-in Google TV platform based on Android 14. Thanks to this, the monitor can function as a separate multimedia.
Wi-Fi 6 support ensures a stable network connection. In addition, integration with the cloud service NVIDIA GeForce NOW allows you to run games without using a personal computer. A stable Internet connection is required for operation, and the use of a gamepad is also recommended. As a result, the device is able to act as a monitor, media player, and gaming platform when using cloud gaming.
Screen and audio system characteristics
The monitor received a curved OLED panel with a curvature of 1800R and a resolution of 3440×1440 pixels. The response time is declared at only 0.03 ms. The design includes burn-in protection algorithms that should extend the life of the matrix.
The built-in speaker system supports Dolby Atmos technology, which allows you to use the device without external speakers. The set of interfaces includes HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB hub for connecting peripherals.
Release dates and estimated cost
The ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMTG has not yet gone on sale. According to preliminary data, the estimated price of the device will be about $ 1,100.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Logitech G has released a new gaming headset that offers good ergonomics, stable connectivity, and high battery life at a very affordable price. Let’s talk about the Logitech G G325 in more detail
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMTG gaming monitor that can work without PC Asus monitor OLED
Asus has announced the ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMTG ultra-wide gaming monitor with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The device has a 34-inch OLED panel
LG Buds Plus xboom Buds Lite – the company’s new Bluetooth headphones Bluetooth earphones LG
LG xboom Buds Lite and xboom Buds Plus have joined the xboom Buds line and are aimed at different categories of users
Google Docs can now read documents thanks to Gemini AI
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G – a slim smartphone with an 8000 mAh battery and a 144 Hz AMOLED screen
Signal founder criticizes Telegram: “There’s nothing private”
Diablo II gets a new character class for the first time in 25 years
Xiaomi Air Tag – a new Bluetooth tracker for 18 euros
US battery factories will be produce batteries for AI data centers instead of electric cars