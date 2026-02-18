ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMTG gaming monitor that can work without PC

Asus announced the ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMTG ultrawide gaming monitor. The device has a 34-inch OLED panel with a refresh rate of 240 Hz and supports autonomous operation without connecting to a computer.

Monitor with standalone device functions

The model is equipped with the built-in Google TV platform based on Android 14. Thanks to this, the monitor can function as a separate multimedia.

Users get access to streaming services, including YouTube, Netflix and Twitch, can launch applications, watch movies and series, use the browser and control the system similarly to a regular Smart TV.

Wi-Fi 6 support ensures a stable network connection. In addition, integration with the cloud service NVIDIA GeForce NOW allows you to run games without using a personal computer. A stable Internet connection is required for operation, and the use of a gamepad is also recommended. As a result, the device is able to act as a monitor, media player, and gaming platform when using cloud gaming.

Screen and audio system characteristics

The monitor received a curved OLED panel with a curvature of 1800R and a resolution of 3440×1440 pixels. The response time is declared at only 0.03 ms. The design includes burn-in protection algorithms that should extend the life of the matrix.

The built-in speaker system supports Dolby Atmos technology, which allows you to use the device without external speakers. The set of interfaces includes HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB hub for connecting peripherals.

Release dates and estimated cost

The ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMTG has not yet gone on sale. According to preliminary data, the estimated price of the device will be about $ 1,100.