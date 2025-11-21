   

Asus ProArt P16 equipped with 4K OLED screen, RTX 5090 graphics and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor

21.11.25

Asus ProArt P16

 

The Asus ProArt P16 is equipped with a 16-inch Lumina Pro OLED display with a 4K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The manufacturer claims a Delta E calibration accuracy of less than two, support for PANTONE Validated, the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 standard and proprietary Eye Care technologies. The display is designed for work where the most accurate color reproduction is required.

 

Details about the Asus ProArt P16 laptop

 

The graphics part is handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with 24 gigabytes of GDDR7 memory. Combined with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, which has 12 cores and 24 threads and develops a frequency of up to 5.1 GHz, the laptop is able to perform intensive calculations locally. The built-in NPU provides up to 50 TOPS of performance, which allows you to process artificial intelligence tasks directly on the device – from image generation to noise reduction or automatic color correction.

 

The system is equipped with 64 gigabytes of LPDDR5X RAM and a two-terabyte M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive. Among the communications are Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and a SD Express 7 card slot. There is also a standard audio jack, Dolby Atmos support and a 90 watt-hour battery. The manufacturer paid attention to the cooling system: the design uses two fans, which should ensure stable operation even under load.

 

The laptop comes with Windows 11 and is available on the international market. The starting price is 3,500 euros, and in configurations with maximum characteristics the cost can exceed 4,500 euros.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
71
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

21.11.25
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
views
0
comments 0
powerbank lifestyle photo

You can choose for yourself the power bank that you need: for power outages, for traveling on airplanes, or simply as a capacious portable backup power supply. And we will recommend the best ones


NewsNews
21.11.25 | 10.02
Asus ProArt P16 equipped with 4K OLED screen, RTX 5090 graphics and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor    
Asus ProArt P16

Asus ProArt P16 laptop is equipped with 64 gigabytes of LPDDR5X RAM and a two-terabyte M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive

20.11.25 | 16.23
Baseus Nomos II docking station have many ports, Qi2, charging up to 245W, and retractable cables    
Baseus Nomos II

The older model Baseus Nomos II received a declared power of up to 245 W and two retractable USB-C cables 0.8 m long in fabric braid.