Asus ProArt P16 equipped with 4K OLED screen, RTX 5090 graphics and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor    

Asus ProArt P16 equipped with 4K OLED screen, RTX 5090 graphics and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor21.11.25
The Asus ProArt P16 is equipped with a 16-inch Lumina Pro OLED display with a 4K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The manufacturer claims a Delta E calibration accuracy of less than two, support for PANTONE Validated, the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 standard and proprietary Eye Care technologies. The display is designed for work where the most accurate color reproduction is required.
Details about the Asus ProArt P16 laptop
The graphics part is handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with 24 gigabytes of GDDR7 memory. Combined with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, which has 12 cores and 24 threads and develops a frequency of up to 5.1 GHz, the laptop is able to perform intensive calculations locally. The built-in NPU provides up to 50 TOPS of performance, which allows you to process artificial intelligence tasks directly on the device – from image generation to noise reduction or automatic color correction.
The system is equipped with 64 gigabytes of LPDDR5X RAM and a two-terabyte M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive. Among the communications are Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and a SD Express 7 card slot. There is also a standard audio jack, Dolby Atmos support and a 90 watt-hour battery. The manufacturer paid attention to the cooling system: the design uses two fans, which should ensure stable operation even under load.
The laptop comes with Windows 11 and is available on the international market. The starting price is 3,500 euros, and in configurations with maximum characteristics the cost can exceed 4,500 euros.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
You can choose for yourself the power bank that you need: for power outages, for traveling on airplanes, or simply as a capacious portable backup power supply. And we will recommend the best ones
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Inexpensive robot vacuum cleaner – which to buy in 2025
Apple’s 10 innovations that changed industry
Ultrathin laptops 2025 – review of the best
Asus ProArt P16 equipped with 4K OLED screen, RTX 5090 graphics and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor AMD Asus laptop NVIDIA
Asus ProArt P16 laptop is equipped with 64 gigabytes of LPDDR5X RAM and a two-terabyte M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive
Baseus Nomos II docking station have many ports, Qi2, charging up to 245W, and retractable cables charger USB USB Type-C wireless charger
The older model Baseus Nomos II received a declared power of up to 245 W and two retractable USB-C cables 0.8 m long in fabric braid.
Asus ProArt P16 equipped with 4K OLED screen, RTX 5090 graphics and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor
Baseus Nomos II docking station have many ports, Qi2, charging up to 245W, and retractable cables
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge – compact ARM laptop with 5G
Unisoc T9300 chip supports 200MP cameras and satellite communication
Epic Games Store will allow gift games to friends
Bitcoin fell below $90,000. Still forming or its collapse already?
AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D – perhaps the most efficient mid-range processor
Audi unveiled concept of its first Formula 1 racing car
Xiaomi G27Qi 2026 with 200Hz and HDR400 support costs €200
Hybrid Porsches will get special electric motor
WhatsApp will add chat integration from other messengers
Google will still allow you to install apps in APKs