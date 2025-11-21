Asus ProArt P16 equipped with 4K OLED screen, RTX 5090 graphics and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor

The Asus ProArt P16 is equipped with a 16-inch Lumina Pro OLED display with a 4K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The manufacturer claims a Delta E calibration accuracy of less than two, support for PANTONE Validated, the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 standard and proprietary Eye Care technologies. The display is designed for work where the most accurate color reproduction is required.

Details about the Asus ProArt P16 laptop

The graphics part is handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with 24 gigabytes of GDDR7 memory. Combined with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, which has 12 cores and 24 threads and develops a frequency of up to 5.1 GHz, the laptop is able to perform intensive calculations locally. The built-in NPU provides up to 50 TOPS of performance, which allows you to process artificial intelligence tasks directly on the device – from image generation to noise reduction or automatic color correction.

The system is equipped with 64 gigabytes of LPDDR5X RAM and a two-terabyte M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive. Among the communications are Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and a SD Express 7 card slot. There is also a standard audio jack, Dolby Atmos support and a 90 watt-hour battery. The manufacturer paid attention to the cooling system: the design uses two fans, which should ensure stable operation even under load.

The laptop comes with Windows 11 and is available on the international market. The starting price is 3,500 euros, and in configurations with maximum characteristics the cost can exceed 4,500 euros.