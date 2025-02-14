Asus NUC 15 Pro mini PCs are based on the Intel Arrow Lake-H platform14.02.25
Asus has expanded its NUC mini-PC series with the new NUC 15 Pro model, built on the Intel Core Ultra 200H (Arrow Lake) platform. The line includes configurations with Core Ultra 5 225H and 235H processors, as well as Core Ultra 7 255H and 265H.
The Asus NUC 15 Pro supports up to 96 GB of DDR5-6400 RAM (SO-DIMM) and two M.2 SSDs (2242 and 2280) with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. Network capabilities include 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet and a Wi-Fi 7/Bluetooth 5.4 module. The cost of the ASUS NUC 15 Pro mini-PC has not yet been announced.
Graphics processing is handled by the integrated Intel Arc video core. The interface set includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, two Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C, three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A and one USB 2.0. The included power supply has a capacity of 120 W.
