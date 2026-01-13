    

Asus introduces ROG GR70 mini PC with AMD Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 5070

13.01.26

Asus ROG GR70

 

Asus at CES 2026 decided to demonstrate that compact formats do not necessarily mean compromises in performance and showed the ROG GR70 gaming mini-PC. The novelty is positioned as a system capable of approaching flagship gaming laptops in terms of characteristics, but in a much smaller case.

 

The Asus ROG GR70 is made in the form factor of a mini-PC with a volume of about three liters and is aimed at gamers and streamers who value high performance combined with compactness. Inside, a mobile flagship AMD processor is used in conjunction with discrete NVIDIA graphics, which allows you to run modern games and resource-intensive tasks without being tied to a large system unit.

 

Asus ROG GR70 specifications

 

The system is based on a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D with 3D V-Cache technology. Depending on the configuration, the mini PC is equipped with a GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop graphics card or a more affordable RTX 5060 Laptop. To dissipate heat, Asus has used a three-fan system, which, according to the manufacturer, should ensure stable operation even during long gaming sessions.

 

The ROG GR70 supports modern wireless standards Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and also allows you to install up to 96 GB of RAM. Inside, there are two SODIMM DDR5 slots and two M.2 2280 connectors for solid-state drives, one of which supports PCIe 5.0, and the second works according to the PCIe 4.0 standard.

 

Asus has not yet announced the global cost of the ROG GR70. At the same time, the mini PC has already appeared on sale on the Chinese market at a price of $ 2,000.


