Asus introduces 1000W graphics card power connector22.01.25
ASUSTeK Computer has introduced an updated GC-HPWR power connector, which is capable of supplying up to 1000 W of power to a graphics card. This development is part of the BTF (Back-to-Future) ecosystem, within which ASUS releases components with improved aesthetics due to hidden connectors.
- Removable design. The new version of the Asus connector has become removable, which makes it more versatile.
- Backward compatibility. On graphics cards with GC-HPWR, standard PCI-E Power connectors (8-pin or 12V-2×6) will also be soldered, which allows them to be used with conventional motherboards.
- Energy efficiency. The connector supports up to 1000 W, which makes it suitable for powerful new generation graphics cards.
BTF 2.0 Ecosystem
The BTF ecosystem is focused on improving PC assembly by moving all connectors to the back of the motherboard. The new power connector for motherboards is called HPCE. Power is supplied to the HPCE via the PCI-E Power or 12V-2×6 connectors soldered on the back of the board.
The new graphics cards with the GC-HPWR connector are likely to be presented in the following lines:
- GeForce RTX 50 based on the Blackwell architecture.
- Radeon RX 9000 based on RDNA 4.
Asus has not yet disclosed the exact timing of the first products with BTF 2.0 support. However, it is expected that they will be launched in parallel with the release of new generations of NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards.
