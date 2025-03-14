Asus has released monitors with an air ionizer

Asus has announced three new monitor models that combine the functions of a display and an air purifier. These devices are aimed at office users and are available in three sizes: the 23.8-inch VU249HFI-W, the 27-inch VU279HFI-W and the 34-inch VU34WCIP-W. The first two models are equipped with IPS panels with Full HD resolution, a refresh rate of 100 Hz and a response time of 1 ms. The third model has a curved screen with WQHD resolution and USB Type-C.

A feature of Asus monitors is a built-in ionizer, which has an effective coverage area of ​​1 m3, purifying the air throughout the workspace. It purifies the air from dust and allergens, reducing their concentration by 90%. In this case, filters are not used, and cleaning is carried out using ionization. The monitors also support SmoothMotion technology for smooth motion display and have special modes for people with color blindness.

Additionally, ASUS offers eco-friendly packaging that can be transformed into a stand for a smartphone or documents. These monitors are an example of an innovative approach to creating functional devices for the modern workplace.