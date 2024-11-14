Asus BE248CFN business monitor received USB-C, HDR10 and 100% sRGB coverage14.11.24
Asus has introduced the new BE248CFN monitor, equipped with a 24.1-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) screen with an IPS panel, which is designed for professional use. The monitor has an aspect ratio of 16:10, providing more vertical work space, which is convenient for performing productive tasks.
It supports 100% coverage of the sRGB color space, making it a great choice for graphics and design work. The refresh rate of the display is 100 Hz and the response time is 5 ms, which ensures a smooth image. HDR10 support improves contrast and image quality.
The feature of the model is a USB-C port with a power of up to 96 W for charging devices and transferring data. In addition, the monitor is equipped with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 1.4 and Ethernet RJ45 ports, which provides a stable connection and wide connectivity options.
The BE248CFN also has ergonomic settings for comfortable operation and TÜV Rheinland certification for eye protection, which reduces fatigue during prolonged use. So far, information about the price and the date of the monitor’s appearance on sale has not been reported.
Asus has started accepting orders for the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor. This 31.5-inch display is equipped with a WOLED-matrix with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 240 Hz.
The main feature of the novelty is the support of two operating modes: in the mode with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, the maximum refresh rate increases to 480 Hz. This function should be of particular interest to e-sportsmen and fans of dynamic games.
The ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP monitor is equipped with a response time of 0.03 ms (gray to gray), a peak brightness of 1300 cd/m² and cooling, which reduces the risk of burning the OLED panel.The device also has VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certificate and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Samsung Galaxy Flip is not just an image phone. Compact when folded and practical when unfolded, it seems like a full-fledged alternative to modern mobile devices. Let’s check this out
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Asus BE248CFN business monitor received USB-C, HDR10 and 100% sRGB coverageAsus monitor USB Type-C
Asus introduced the new BE248CFN monitor, equipped with a 24.1-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) screen with an IPS panel, which is designed for professional use
Sony sold 65 million PlayStation 5 consoles and 77.7 million games in 3 monthsPlayStation Sony statistics
Even with console price hikes, Sony PlayStation Network active users remain at 116 million at the end of 2023