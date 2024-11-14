Asus BE248CFN business monitor received USB-C, HDR10 and 100% sRGB coverage

Asus has introduced the new BE248CFN monitor, equipped with a 24.1-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) screen with an IPS panel, which is designed for professional use. The monitor has an aspect ratio of 16:10, providing more vertical work space, which is convenient for performing productive tasks.

It supports 100% coverage of the sRGB color space, making it a great choice for graphics and design work. The refresh rate of the display is 100 Hz and the response time is 5 ms, which ensures a smooth image. HDR10 support improves contrast and image quality.

The feature of the model is a USB-C port with a power of up to 96 W for charging devices and transferring data. In addition, the monitor is equipped with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 1.4 and Ethernet RJ45 ports, which provides a stable connection and wide connectivity options.

The BE248CFN also has ergonomic settings for comfortable operation and TÜV Rheinland certification for eye protection, which reduces fatigue during prolonged use. So far, information about the price and the date of the monitor’s appearance on sale has not been reported.

Asus has started accepting orders for the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor. This 31.5-inch display is equipped with a WOLED-matrix with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

The main feature of the novelty is the support of two operating modes: in the mode with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, the maximum refresh rate increases to 480 Hz. This function should be of particular interest to e-sportsmen and fans of dynamic games.

The ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP monitor is equipped with a response time of 0.03 ms (gray to gray), a peak brightness of 1300 cd/m² and cooling, which reduces the risk of burning the OLED panel. The device also has VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certificate and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.