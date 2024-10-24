Assetto Corsa EVO racing simulator has received realistic simulation and graphics

Kunos Simulazioni has announced Assetto Corsa EVO racing simulator, which will be a new chapter in the popular franchise. The game was demonstrated at the SimRacing Expo, where the developers presented an early alpha version of the project, showing that it already has high-quality graphics, realistic physics and dynamic weather conditions.

The demo version that was presented at the event showed remarkable detailing of cars and tracks. Footage from the alpha version shows that the physics of driving cars has become even more realistic, which highlights the ambitious approach of the developers to create the most realistic simulator. The game will also offer a Free Roam mode, which allows you to freely move around the game locations and enjoy the scenery and driving outside of the racing events.





Assetto Corsa EVO will be released in early access on the Steam platform in January 2025, and will later be adapted for next-generation consoles – PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.