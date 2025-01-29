Assassin’s Creed Shadows system requirements published

Ubisoft has shared the full system requirements for its upcoming action game Assassin’s Creed Shadows, set in feudal Japan. Ubisoft has provided a detailed spec sheet that covers a wide range of performance requirements. The game is playable on low to medium settings, even on older systems, but you’ll need a powerful setup to see the game in its full glory.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is expected to release on March 20, 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows System Requirements

for 1080p/30 fps and selective ray tracing

OS: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070, Radeon RX 5700 or Intel Arc A580

Disk Space: Unknown, SSD recommended

DirectX 12

for 1080p/60 fps and selective ray tracing

OS: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

Graphics: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, Radeon RX 6700 XT or Intel Arc B580

Disk space: unknown, SSD recommended

DirectX 12

for 1440p/60 fps and selective ray tracing

OS: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

Graphics: GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT

Disk space: unknown, SSD recommended

DirectX 12

for 4K/60 fps and selective ray tracing

OS: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel Core i5-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

Graphics: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super or Radeon RX 7900 XT

Disk space: unknown, SSD recommended

DirectX 12

for 1080/30 fps and standard ray tracing

OS: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2070, Radeon RX 6700 XT or Intel Arc B580

Disk space: unknown, SSD recommended

DirectX 12

for 1440p/60 fps and standard ray tracing

OS: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Graphics: GeForce RTX 4070 Super or Radeon RX 7800 XT

Disk space: unknown, SSD recommended

DirectX 12

for 1440p/60 fps and advanced ray tracing

OS: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Graphics: GeForce RTX 4080

Disk space: unknown, SSD recommended

DirectX 12

for 4K/60 fps and maximum ray tracing