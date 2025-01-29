Assassin’s Creed Shadows system requirements published29.01.25
Ubisoft has shared the full system requirements for its upcoming action game Assassin’s Creed Shadows, set in feudal Japan. Ubisoft has provided a detailed spec sheet that covers a wide range of performance requirements. The game is playable on low to medium settings, even on older systems, but you’ll need a powerful setup to see the game in its full glory.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows is expected to release on March 20, 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows System Requirements
for 1080p/30 fps and selective ray tracing
- OS: Windows 10 or 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 16 GB dual-channel
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070, Radeon RX 5700 or Intel Arc A580
- Disk Space: Unknown, SSD recommended
- DirectX 12
for 1080p/60 fps and selective ray tracing
- OS: Windows 10 or 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- RAM: 16 GB dual-channel
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, Radeon RX 6700 XT or Intel Arc B580
- Disk space: unknown, SSD recommended
- DirectX 12
for 1440p/60 fps and selective ray tracing
- OS: Windows 10 or 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- RAM: 16 GB dual-channel
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT
- Disk space: unknown, SSD recommended
- DirectX 12
for 4K/60 fps and selective ray tracing
- OS: Windows 10 or 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- RAM: 16 GB dual-channel
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super or Radeon RX 7900 XT
- Disk space: unknown, SSD recommended
- DirectX 12
for 1080/30 fps and standard ray tracing
- OS: Windows 10 or 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 16 GB dual-channel
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 2070, Radeon RX 6700 XT or Intel Arc B580
- Disk space: unknown, SSD recommended
- DirectX 12
for 1440p/60 fps and standard ray tracing
- OS: Windows 10 or 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 4070 Super or Radeon RX 7800 XT
- Disk space: unknown, SSD recommended
- DirectX 12
for 1440p/60 fps and advanced ray tracing
- OS: Windows 10 or 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 4080
- Disk space: unknown, SSD recommended
- DirectX 12
for 4K/60 fps and maximum ray tracing
- OS: Windows 10 or 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 4090
- Disk space: unknown, SSD recommended
- DirectX 12
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen has released a new mouse for office tasks. Interestingly, its design immediately sends us to one of the classic models of the higher price range. Noticeably higher. Let’s see if we can save money without losing much convenience.
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Assassin’s Creed Shadows system requirements published games
Ubisoft has shared the full system requirements for its new action game Assassin’s Creed Shadows, set in feudal Japan.
Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 get touch display and Intel Core i7 processor Chrome laptop Lenovo operating system
The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 features a 14-inch IPS touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, which supports the Lenovo USI Pen 2 stylus.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows system requirements published
DeepSeek is a Chinese competitor to ChatGPT, an App Store leader and Nvidia stock killer
Facebook has started banning users for mentioning Linux OS
Social network X will add a vertical video feed like TikTok
Kyivstar may acquire Uklon
Major patch has been released for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl
WhatsApp on iOS will get account switching
Samsung announces Project Moohan augmented reality headset
Seagate releases record-breaking 36TB hard drive
Google will acquire part of HTC’s XR business for $250 million
Xbox will work with 16 TB drives
Samsung introduces 3-in-1 wireless charging with Qi2 support for Galaxy S25 smartphones