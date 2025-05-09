Assassin’s Creed Shadows gets a new story mission and lots of fixes

Ubisoft has released a major update 1.0.4 for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It will be available on May 6 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Mac.

The key element of the update is an additional storyline called The Works of Luis Frois. Data-end=”736″>The Path he Walks. In the course of the story, you will have to recover lost documents, protect Lady Satoko, and gain a deeper understanding of the activities of the Jesuits in Japan.

The Codex encyclopedia has been further expanded: it now contains biographies of all key characters, which should make it easier to understand their motivations and relationships as you progress.

The patch includes over 50 improvements, including:

reduced the number of wild animals near the roads;

improved animations and visual effects;

fixed bugs in photo mode, including errors with poses and filters;

increased game stability, fixed random crashes;

added performance indicators on PC, including loading display video memory.

The update also includes platform adjustments: Xbox has returned to Balanced mode, Mac has fixed resolution settings in windowed mode, and Steam Deck has improved performance in the intro scene.

The size of the update varies by platform: on PS5 it weighs 4.67 GB, on Xbox – 20 GB, on Steam – 8.5 GB, via Ubisoft Connect – 17 GB, and on Mac – around 9 GB.

Ubisoft has announced that it plans to release even more content by the end of 2025: story missions, parkour improvements, new difficulty levels, and a large expansion called Claws of Awaji are already in development.