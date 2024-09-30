Assassin’s Creed Shadows game release moved to 2025

The new installment of the Assassin Creed game series called Assassin Creed Shadows will be released on February 14, 2025. Ubisoft announced that the game will be released simultaneously on all platforms, including Steam, and the company has abandoned the season pass. The developers announced this through their social networks, explaining the delay by the need to finalize the game in order to guarantee its high quality.

Ubisoft has also started refunding pre-orders. For those who pre-order in the future, the company has offered a bonus: the first app for the game will be provided for free. In addition, Ubisoft recently announced the cancellation of its participation in the Tokyo Game Show 2024 exhibition, citing “various circumstances”. The company’s Japanese division apologized to fans for the short notice about the decision.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows System Requirements

Assassin Creed Shadows has roughly the same minimum requirements as last year’s action game Assassin Creed Mirage. To run, you will need a computer with a Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 5 1600 processor and a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB video card. In the case of Mirage, this “iron” was enough for 1080p@30fps mode with minimal graphics quality settings.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10;

processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600;

RAM: 8 GB;

video card: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB;

space on the drive: 100 GB.

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10;

processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600;

RAM: 16 GB;

video card: GeForce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT;

space on the drive: 100 GB.

Foreign colleagues also note that Assassin Creed Shadows will require a constant connection to the Internet.