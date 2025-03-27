Assassin’s Creed Shadows breaks game series records on Steam27.03.25
The launch of the action game Assassin’s Creed Shadows was quite successful. In the first two days after its release, more than two million users immersed themselves in the game. The project received positive reviews from gamers, and critics also gave the new product from Ubisoft high marks.
Last weekend, the number of users playing simultaneously on Steam reached a record high for the entire franchise.
On March 23, Assassin’s Creed Shadows recorded a peak online of 64,825 people, which became the highest figure among all parts of the series. Before that, the first place was held by Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which was released in 2018. Then 62,069 users simultaneously entered the game.
It is worth noting that the most successful project in the series remains Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which debuted in the fall of 2020. However, at that time Ubisoft revised its distribution strategy and released games on PC only on EGS and the Ubisoft Store. As a result, Valhalla appeared on Steam only in December 2022, and its peak online was 15 thousand people, since most users had already purchased the game on other platforms.
Later, Ubisoft abandoned this policy, returning the releases of its projects to Steam simultaneously with other platforms.
Currently, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Mac, and is also adapted for Steam Deck. In addition, the game received an improved version for PS5 Pro.
Of the interesting features, Ubisoft introduced a “canonical mode” for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which will allow players to complete the game without having to make decisions on their own. This mode is aimed at creating a linear plot with predetermined choices, simplifying the passage.
The main storyline will become more straightforward, but choices will remain important for forming relationships with allies and romantic lines. According to game director Jonathan Dumont, the game provides flexibility in completing quests, offering an optimal route, but without limiting the freedom of exploration.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released on February 14, 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. The new mode is aimed at an audience that prefers simplified gameplay, while maintaining RPG elements for fans of the genre.
