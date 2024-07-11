ASRock will release graphics cards based on Intel Arc A770 and A750 in the Challenger SE version

ASRock has expanded its range of video cards based on Intel GPUs by introducing updated versions of the Arc A770 and A750 in the Challenger SE (Second Edition) modification. The main differences between the new models and the Challenger released last year are the design of the cooling system and LED lighting, which can be turned off using a switch on the end.

The ASRock Arc A770 Challenger SE is only available with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, while the Arc A750 comes with 8GB of standard VRAM. Both video cards are equipped with a factory overclocked GPU: the older model has the GPU boost frequency increased from 2.1 to 2.15 GHz, and the younger model from 2.05 to 2.2 GHz.

To output images, you can use three DisplayPort 2.0 interfaces and one HDMI 2.0b. The new items occupy three expansion slots in the system unit and require additional power supply via two 8-pin PCI-E Power connectors.

ASRock Arc A750/A770 Challenger SE graphics cards will go on sale this month. Although suggested prices have not been announced, in Japan the older model is priced at 52.8 thousand yen (about $370), while the Arc A750 Challenger SE costs 37.8 thousand yen (about $265).