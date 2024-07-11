ASRock will release graphics cards based on Intel Arc A770 and A750 in the Challenger SE version11.07.24
ASRock has expanded its range of video cards based on Intel GPUs by introducing updated versions of the Arc A770 and A750 in the Challenger SE (Second Edition) modification. The main differences between the new models and the Challenger released last year are the design of the cooling system and LED lighting, which can be turned off using a switch on the end.
The ASRock Arc A770 Challenger SE is only available with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, while the Arc A750 comes with 8GB of standard VRAM. Both video cards are equipped with a factory overclocked GPU: the older model has the GPU boost frequency increased from 2.1 to 2.15 GHz, and the younger model from 2.05 to 2.2 GHz.
To output images, you can use three DisplayPort 2.0 interfaces and one HDMI 2.0b. The new items occupy three expansion slots in the system unit and require additional power supply via two 8-pin PCI-E Power connectors.
ASRock Arc A750/A770 Challenger SE graphics cards will go on sale this month. Although suggested prices have not been announced, in Japan the older model is priced at 52.8 thousand yen (about $370), while the Arc A750 Challenger SE costs 37.8 thousand yen (about $265).
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Samsung held the Unpacked event, where it showed the next generation of its smartphones with a foldable design – Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6. This year, the emphasis was on the fact that the assistant with artificial intelligence can become more useful in this form factor of the device.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
ASRock will release graphics cards based on Intel Arc A770 and A750 in the Challenger SE versionASRock Intel videocard
Both ASRock Arc A750/A770 Challenger SE video cards are equipped with a factory overclocked GPU: the older model has the GPU boost frequency increased from 2.1 to 2.15 GHz, and the younger model from 2.05 to 2.2 GHz.
Microsoft has added spell checking and autocorrection to NotepadMicrosoft update
Users can right-click on a highlighted word to see alternative suggestions in the Notepad text