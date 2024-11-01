Artificial intelligence in Gmail will help to write emails01.11.24
Google is expanding Help me write by adding it to the web version of Gmail so that users can create and edit emails with the help of Gemini AI. Gmail now prompts you to use this feature when creating a new draft. For now, Help me write is available to Google One AI Premium subscribers and users with the Gemini add-on for Workspace. In addition to creating drafts, Help me write can help you formalize, refine or shorten your text.
There is also a new shortcut for the “polish” option, which is available in Help me write if there is a text of more than 12 words. On the web version of Gmail, you can click on the shortcut or use the Ctrl + H keys to quickly optimize the email. On mobile devices, this shortcut will replace the Refine my draft option, improving interaction by swiping on the polish shortcut. Users will be able to further adjust messages using other Google AI tools. The function has already begun to be gradually implemented for users.
Google announced a “blue check” feature for Gmail to combat fraudulent emails. These labels allow businesses to verify their marketing emails and other communications to distinguish them as official.
Chris Plummer, a senior cybersecurity architect at Dartmouth Health, noted on Twitter last week that Gmail’s blue ticks can be faked. It identified an issue with Brand Indicators (BIMI), DMARC (Domain-Based Message Authentication, Reporting and Matching) and VMC (Verified Mark Certificate) used by Gmail to verify logos and connected domains.
Plummer didn’t say exactly how the fraudsters were able to bypass the system, but gave an example of a more detailed email that used the UPS logo along with a domain containing “ups.com” to fake a blue check in an email that appeared to be was not official.
In a statement issued by Google shortly after the tweet was published, the company explained that the issue is caused by a third-party vulnerability and will now require senders to use the DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) authentication standard to comply with blue ticks.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
The Baseus table lamp turned out to be very versatile thanks to its mounting. Let’s tell in more detail
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Artificial intelligence in Gmail will help to write emailsartificial intelligence Gmail update
Google expands Help me write feature to Gmail on the web so users can create and edit emails with Gemini AI
It will be possible to play Cyberpunk 2077 on Mac as early as 2025Apple Cyberpunk games
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition will only be compatible with Apple silicon-based Macs and will be available for purchase on the Mac App Store, as well as on GOG, Steam and the Epic Games Store