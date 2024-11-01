Artificial intelligence in Gmail will help to write emails

Google is expanding Help me write by adding it to the web version of Gmail so that users can create and edit emails with the help of Gemini AI. Gmail now prompts you to use this feature when creating a new draft. For now, Help me write is available to Google One AI Premium subscribers and users with the Gemini add-on for Workspace. In addition to creating drafts, Help me write can help you formalize, refine or shorten your text.

There is also a new shortcut for the “polish” option, which is available in Help me write if there is a text of more than 12 words. On the web version of Gmail, you can click on the shortcut or use the Ctrl + H keys to quickly optimize the email. On mobile devices, this shortcut will replace the Refine my draft option, improving interaction by swiping on the polish shortcut. Users will be able to further adjust messages using other Google AI tools. The function has already begun to be gradually implemented for users.

Google announced a “blue check” feature for Gmail to combat fraudulent emails. These labels allow businesses to verify their marketing emails and other communications to distinguish them as official.

Chris Plummer, a senior cybersecurity architect at Dartmouth Health, noted on Twitter last week that Gmail’s blue ticks can be faked. It identified an issue with Brand Indicators (BIMI), DMARC (Domain-Based Message Authentication, Reporting and Matching) and VMC (Verified Mark Certificate) used by Gmail to verify logos and connected domains.

Plummer didn’t say exactly how the fraudsters were able to bypass the system, but gave an example of a more detailed email that used the UPS logo along with a domain containing “ups.com” to fake a blue check in an email that appeared to be was not official.

In a statement issued by Google shortly after the tweet was published, the company explained that the issue is caused by a third-party vulnerability and will now require senders to use the DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) authentication standard to comply with blue ticks.