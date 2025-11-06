Top tablets for gaming, studying and working

The tablet market in 2025 has become even more diverse — manufacturers are actively combining mobility, productivity, and sometimes reasonable price. This year, both flagship models that can replace a laptop during games, work, or study, and affordable solutions for everyday tasks have appeared.

In our review, we will look at the seven most interesting tablets of the year, including three budget models with an optimal price-performance ratio that is enough for most games and, in addition, for study and work. We will also talk about four powerful devices aimed at professional use, creativity, and multimedia needs. Moreover, among the tablets on Rozetka, you can find even more high-quality options.

Budget tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4”

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet (model SM-P613NZAASEK) is a compact option for work, study and entertainment. Its screen has a diagonal of 10.4″ and a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels. The matrix is ​​TFT with touch control. The device supports a stylus and has a metal body.

The device is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor (up to 2.3 GHz) with Adreno 618 graphics, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage with the ability to expand microSD up to 1 TB. The tablet runs on the Android 10.0 operating system, supports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac) and Bluetooth 5.0.

The battery has a capacity of 7,040 mAh, which, according to the manufacturer, provides up to 12 hours of battery life. There is a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Cameras: main — 8 MP, front — 5 MP.

+ compact dimensions

+ stylus support

+ metal body

- only 4 GB of RAM

Lenovo Tab K10 FHD

The model has a 10.3-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, which provides a clear image and comfortable playback of video in Full HD format. The case is made in dark blue Abyss Blue, and thin frames around the screen add a modern look.

The tablet is based on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T processor with a clock frequency of up to 2.3 GHz. The configuration includes 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, expandable via microSD. This combination allows you to comfortably perform daily tasks – viewing content, educational programs, working with documents or light games.

A 7500 mAh battery is responsible for autonomy, which provides up to 15 hours of operation without recharging. The tablet supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, has a USB-C port and a standard 3.5 mm audio output. The kit includes an 8 MP main camera and a 5 MP front camera – enough for video calls or document shooting.

+ high-quality display

+ capacious battery

- moderate processor performance

- not very high camera capabilities

OPPO Pad Air 10.4”

The model combines a thin metal body, light weight and balanced performance, which makes it a practical solution in the middle price segment.

The display has a diagonal of 10.4 inches (in specifications – 10.36″) with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, created using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has eight cores and integrated Adreno 610 graphics, which allows you to comfortably perform office tasks, watch high-resolution videos and play simple mobile games. The amount of RAM is 4 GB LPDDR4X, and the internal storage is 128 GB UFS 2.2 with the ability to expand using a microSD card up to 512 GB.

The case is made of aluminum alloy, the thickness is only 6.9 mm, the weight is about 440 g. Thanks to this, the tablet is comfortable to hold even with one hand, and the design with a matte finish reduces the appearance of fingerprints.

The 7100 mAh battery provides long autonomy – up to 10-12 hours of operation depending on the load. Charging is carried out via the USB-C port, fast charging is supported. Wireless modules include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

+ lightweight and slim body

+ high-quality 2K resolution screen

- only 4 GB of RAM

- standard display refresh rate of 60 Hz

Budget Tablet Comparison Table

Model Diagonal / Screen Processor Memory (RAM / ROM) Battery Body Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ 10.4″ TFT, 2000×1200 Snapdragon 720G 4 GB / 64 GB + microSD 7040 mAh Metal case Lenovo Tab K10 FHD 10.3″ IPS, 1920×1200 MediaTek Helio P22T 4 GB / 64 GB + microSD 7500 mAh Plastic, color Abyss Blue OPPO Pad Air 10.4″ 10.4″ IPS, 2000×1200 Snapdragon 680 4 GB / 128 GB + microSD 7100 mAh Metal, thickness 6.9 mm

Powerful tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is aimed at users who need a large display and high performance in a portable format. The tablet is equipped with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a diagonal of 14.6 inches and a resolution of 2960×1848 pixels. The 120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth images, and Vision Booster technology reduces glare and improves visibility in the sun.



The device is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip combined with 12 GB of RAM, which guarantees stable operation even with resource-intensive applications. The 11,200 mAh battery provides a full day of battery life, and the case has IP68 protection. This model can be bought in particular at Rozetka in various configurations.

+ large 120 Hz AMOLED display

+ powerful hardware platform

+ presence of protection against moisture and dust

- heavy weight,

- not the most convenient for prolonged use with one hand.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro combines a durable design with an emphasis on speed. The tablet is made of a metal body, and a stylus is included for working with graphics or notes. It has an 11.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2944×1840 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which provides high detail and smoothness of the image.



Inside, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor with AI support via the built-in neural processor NPU, as well as 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 4.0 for data storage.

+ powerful processor with AI support

+ fast 144 Hz screen

+ includes a stylus.

- limited brightness of 400 nits

- glossy surface screen

Apple iPad Air 11 (2025, M3)

The updated Apple iPad Air 11 based on the M3 processor is aimed at users who need high performance in a compact format. The device has a Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2360×1640 pixels, support for Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, making it suitable for creative and professional tasks.



The tablet has 8 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage, works quickly in multitasking mode. Wi-Fi 6E and 5G are supported, as well as Apple Intelligence features for smart automation.

+ high performance of the M3 chip

+ support for Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard accessories

- high price in older configurations

Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi Pad 7 is positioned as a universal tablet for learning, work and entertainment. It is equipped with an 11-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 3200×2136 pixels and a frequency of 144 Hz, which provides high clarity and smoothness.



The hardware is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor with eight cores, which ensures stable operation even in demanding applications. The 8850 mAh battery guarantees long autonomy, and support for a stylus and keyboard expands the capabilities of the device. The tablet is integrated into the Xiaomi ecosystem, which simplifies synchronization with other gadgets of the brand.

+ high screen refresh rate

+ accessory support

+ good battery life

- mid-range camera

- not an OLED screen

Comparative table of powerful tablets

Model Diagonal / Screen Processor Memory (RAM / ROM) Battery Features Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 14.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2960×1848, 120 Hz MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 12 GB / — 11,200 mAh Vision Booster, IP68 Lenovo Idea Tab Pro 11.5″ IPS, 2944×1840, 144 Hz MediaTek Dimensity 8300 8 GB / 256 GB UFS 4.0 — Stylus included, AI (NPU) support Apple iPad Air 11 (2025, M3) 11″ Liquid Retina, 2360×1640 Apple M3 8 GB / up to 1 TB — Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G Xiaomi Pad 7 11″ IPS, 3200×2136, 144 Hz Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 — / — 8850 mAh Stylus and keyboard support, Xiaomi ecosystem

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor