Apple updated the iPad Mini with the new A17 Pro chip18.10.24
Without further announcements, Apple introduced the new iPad Mini with the A17 Pro chip, which will go on sale on October 23, 2024 at a price of $499. This lineup has been updated for the first time since 2021, and the new chip promises 30% higher performance, 25% faster GPU and twice the best neural engine for effective AI capabilities. The A17 Pro chip also supports hardware acceleration of ray tracing, which will improve graphics in high-end games.
In the basic version, the amount of memory has been increased from 64 to 128 GB, and the device supports the new Apple Pencil Pro. In addition to the already known colors “Space Gray” and “Starlight”, iPad Mini is now offered in new color options – blue and purple. The device retains an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and a 12-megapixel wide-format camera with Smart HDR 4 support.
Apple’s iPad Mini remains a niche product, just like the iPhone SE, with loyal fans who appreciate its compact size, even though most users prefer larger screens.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
GaN (gallium nitride) chargers have become a new trend. The main feature is the use of gallium nitride. Let’s figure out what their advantage is
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Apple updated the iPad Mini with the new A17 Pro chipApple tablet
Without further ado, Apple introduced the new iPad Mini with the A17 Pro chip, which will go on sale on October 23, 2024 at a price of $499.
Google leased nuclear reactors for AI processing centersartificial intelligence Google
Kairos Power specializes in small modular molten fluoride salt reactors, which are considered more flexible and efficient