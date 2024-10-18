Apple updated the iPad Mini with the new A17 Pro chip

Without further announcements, Apple introduced the new iPad Mini with the A17 Pro chip, which will go on sale on October 23, 2024 at a price of $499. This lineup has been updated for the first time since 2021, and the new chip promises 30% higher performance, 25% faster GPU and twice the best neural engine for effective AI capabilities. The A17 Pro chip also supports hardware acceleration of ray tracing, which will improve graphics in high-end games.

In the basic version, the amount of memory has been increased from 64 to 128 GB, and the device supports the new Apple Pencil Pro. In addition to the already known colors “Space Gray” and “Starlight”, iPad Mini is now offered in new color options – blue and purple. The device retains an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and a 12-megapixel wide-format camera with Smart HDR 4 support.

Apple’s iPad Mini remains a niche product, just like the iPhone SE, with loyal fans who appreciate its compact size, even though most users prefer larger screens.