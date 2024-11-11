Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?

This year, we had the opportunity to personally get to know the new generation of folding smartphones. Samsung. If Galaxy Fold seems to us to be more of a niche device for users who know what to do with a large, almost square screen, the Flip is the reincarnation of the once popular “folding” format.

Galaxy Flip is not a purely image story. Compact when folded and practical, classic when unfolded – it seems like a full-fledged alternative to modern mobile devices. Let’s find out if this is so.

The main thing about Samsung Galaxy Flip6

When folded, the smartphone can easily fit in the palm of your hand, a small pocket of a jacket or pants, a handbag, and especially a backpack. No problem for it to accidentally fall out or twist out of your hands. In general, the body is ergonomic and comfortable.

Around the perimeter, the smartphone has a metal frame with slightly rounded edges. The panels of the upper and lower half are different – glossy and matte. The upper one hides the screen under it, and the lower one has a coating that, although it feels warmer, is actually also glass.



The rear bottom panel does not collect fingerprints. In addition to the blue shade, there is light gray, yellow and mint. It seems that the model is more intended for young people and women, but the covers on top can bring back the masculine seriousness of the design.



The main dual camera is cut into the corner near the external display. Lenses noticeably protrude from the edge of the body, so the presence of a cover is quite critical. With it, of course, the body will cease to be thin and elegant, but the integrity of the protective glass of the lenses may seem more important to someone.

After unfolding the Galaxy Flip6, we get a smartphone of almost normal dimensions, with an elongated vertical screen. This does not interfere with flipping pages of social networks, reading texts, viewing photos and videos. Although the aspect ratio forces you to put up with black bars on both sides.

The main screen has a bump on the crease in the middle. But in the process of use, it can be noticed only by the difference of light shades on the screen and a slight glare. In the first generations, the depression was more noticeable. If you look directly at the screen, displaying dark colors or video, there are practically no visual artifacts on the Flip6 screen. Moreover, reading texts is quite comfortable when the screen is not unfolded. They almost distort when scrolling through the middle.

The hinge, which is responsible for connection and extension, undergoes many changes and improvements every year. This year, the company “managed to combine” the halves of the case without leaving a gap between them. The hinge panel from the outside looks organic and no longer looks like a separate structural element. And it is in a folded form. When the smartphone is opened, the hinge is not visible.

The only complaint in terms of ergonomics is the difficulty of opening the smartphone with one hand. By moving the panel with your finger, you can damage the film on the screen. In addition, they are quite tight. A small notch or protrusion in the frame solved this problem.

Controlling the buttons is familiar, although they are strongly shifted to the top, if you look at the smartphone. A double volume control button is installed on the right end. The power key below it is combined with a fingerprint scanner. So far, it has not been able to be built under such a technologically advanced screen matrix.

The charging port is on the bottom edge, and next to it is an oblong speaker hole and two microphones. There are also two microphones on the upper end. Tray for one SIM card on the left side. The second card can be an eSIM option.

The case of Galaxy Flip in the sixth generation additionally received protection against dust (IP48), previously it was only afraid of water. This means that it has been tested for sand impact and for large particles, over 1 mm. However, dust and hair are not covered by this standard. And all the more dust on the beach, blankets, etc. It will probably hit the hinge, which is still vulnerable. This does not mean that the mechanism will fail immediately, but the resource of hundreds of thousands of schedules will decrease.

Equipment

The main screen is based on the Dynamic AMOLED 2X matrix. It has a resolution of 2640 × 1080 and supports a frequency of 120 Hz. A great solution for smartphones that has no problems with color reproduction, brightness, viewing angles and saturation. One of the main advantages of Samsung smartphones in principle. There are also cool screens in their sophisticated smartphones.

While the Chinese are trying to attract the presence of a film pasted on the screen from the factory, it is a structural necessity in the Galaxy Flip6. The film prevents the ingress of dust, which wears out the mechanisms and breaks the hinge over time. It is visible in the area of ​​the front camera, the built-in camera, without covering it.

The additional (external) screen of the Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 uses a Super AMOLED matrix and has a size of 720×748. It displays messages, buttons for controlling music playback, calendar, weather and even a camera viewfinder.

The smartphone received an eight-core processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the minimum amount of RAM is now 12 GB. There are no performance issues. Menus, programs, videos, all content is played smoothly, without brakes or hangs. There are almost no failures of good smartphones here.

Folding smartphones still have features related to their thin cases, which take up relatively less space than classic devices.

In previous generations, the body of the smartphone heated up during games and data transfer. In the new generation, they were able to fit an evaporation chamber near the processor. However, heating is still observed, but the device cools down faster. If you do not run particularly heavy programs, the user will not encounter nuances caused by compactness.

Also, flexible smartphones are limited in their ability to use large camera modules and lenses. The new Galaxy Flip has a noticeably better camera compared to its predecessor. This is not a revolution in mobile cameras, but a big step for the photo and video capabilities of folding smartphones in general. It was possible to place the module as in Galaxy S24 Plus. This is a 50-megapixel wide-angle Isocell GN3 sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS) and phase focus (PDAF). The Isocell 3J1 camera with a resolution of 10 Mpix and electronic image stabilization is used as an internal front camera. In the previous generation, these were basic 12 Mpix modules by today’s standards.

What is unusual about Samsung Galaxy Flip6?

A flexible display and the ability to use a smartphone in different formats is the main and most powerful advantage. Galaxy Flip can be placed on a table as a standard model. You can bend it slightly and put it on its side to watch the video. It can be bent at an almost right angle and used as a powder case, a screen with a stand. At the same time, the icon that automatically pops up will allow you to turn the lower half into a content management field on the upper one.

The external screen does not copy the content of the main screen. It is individually adapted as an auxiliary. We would compare its capabilities with a smart watch. Without opening the smartphone, you can: switch music, read messages, quickly launch the camera, view the map, pay contactless with your smartphone. All options are implemented in the form of widgets that move left and right. There is also a curtain with a shortened list of “quick” switches.



For lovers of experimental possibilities. On the Samsung Galaxy Flip6, you can install the proprietary Good Lock application with the Multistar module. Then a corresponding widget is displayed on the external display, on which you can display icons of any programs in general. Including messengers, mail, browser, online stores, etc. Only here you need to take into account that their interface can be inconvenient with such a small screen diagonal.

It is worth mentioning the long-term duration of software updates. A number of brands actively promoted a long period of software support for smartphones. Over the years, this trump card somehow came to nothing. Buyers did not peck at the fact that their five-year-old smartphone will receive a new Android. Whether it’s Samsung’s flagship smartphones. They are still more expensive and the period of moral and technical obsolescence is much longer. Moreover, the company clearly believes in the new models, declaring OS updates for them for 7 years.

Impressions

Perhaps the most important thing that I would like to note in the conclusions: Samsung Galaxy Flip folding smartphone models are positioned as image devices. Thanks to the refinement and evolution of the models, we can say that they have become an alternative to smartphones for every day. Of course, due to the form factor, there are nuances of use, but in terms of all indicators and functions, the Samsung Galaxy Flip is closer to an everyday smartphone than ever.

It has sufficient performance, and especially it is enough for this case format, with which games are not a priority. The amount of memory and its operational volume is also with the head. The camera is much better in the sixth generation and has become closer to the flagship modules. Not least thanks to software algorithms. Although there are enough flaws in the photo and it is immediately visible, we will leave the examples below.

Battery life should also be a critical point here. Although it has become a little better, but for active use during the day, a power bank or a charger that will be at hand all the time will be useful, since the smartphone does not support high power.

Each subsequent generation of Samsung clamshells receives, albeit not new modules, but technically better ones. At the same time, the dimensions are still very small. All this makes each new Samsung Galaxy Flip better.



Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor