Samsung has announced mass production of the world’s thinnest LPDDR5X DRAM memory chip, the thickness of which is only 0.65 mm, which can be compared to the thickness of a fingernail. This chip is designed for use in high-end smartphones that are equipped with neural processors for artificial intelligence processing.

The new LPDDR5X DRAM chip is made using 12-nm technology and is available in 12 GB and 16 GB versions. It consists of four layers, each of which contains two DRAM chips. Thanks to its slim profile, the chip frees up more space in mobile devices, which helps improve thermal design. According to Samsung’s statement, the new memory chip increases thermal resistance by 21.2% compared to the previous LPDDR5X generation.

The company optimized the printed circuit board, epoxy molding compound and reverse grinding process to minimize chip thickness. Samsung plans to start shipping the new chip to smartphone manufacturers in the near future. In the future, the company also announced the release of LPDDR DRAM chips with a capacity of 24 GB (6 layers) and 32 GB (8 layers) for new mobile devices.