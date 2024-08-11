Samsung will release the world’s thinnest LPDDR5X memory chip11.08.24
LPDDR5X memory developed by Samsung is designed for PCs, accelerators, servers and car systems. The company claims that this memory technology is 25% faster, 30% larger in capacity and 25% more energy efficient than the previous generation.
Samsung will release the world’s thinnest LPDDR5X memory chipram Samsung smartphone
Samsung has announced mass production of the world’s thinnest LPDDR5X DRAM memory chip, the thickness of which is only 0.65 mm, which can be compared to the thickness of a fingernail.
