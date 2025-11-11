Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing

Logitech’s mouse series covers a wide range of usage scenarios – from esports arenas to office work. Our selection includes six models that demonstrate different approaches to ergonomics, touch technology and autonomy.

The Logitech G502 X Lightspeed and PRO X Superlight 2 DEX gaming mice are focused on precision, speed and minimal latency thanks to next-generation HERO sensors and a polling rate of up to 8000 Hz. For work and productivity, the company offers the Logitech MX Master 4 and MX Anywhere 3S mouse models, which support multi-device connectivity and have a MagSpeed ​​wheel for fast scrolling. They combine long autonomy with functionality that is convenient both in the office and on business trips. For users who value comfort and a natural hand position, the Logitech MX Ergo and MX Vertical models were created. The first mouse has a trackball with an adjustable body tilt, the second has a vertical design at an angle of 57°, which reduces the load on the wrist. By the way, you can buy any of them at Rozetka right now.

All devices support wireless connection via Bluetooth or USB receiver and can work for weeks without recharging. The article examines the key technical characteristics of each model, differences in design and scenarios where they show their strengths.

Logitech gaming mice

Logitech G502 X Lightspeed

Logitech G502 X Lightspeed is a wireless mouse with a HERO 25K sensor, which provides a resolution of up to 25,600 DPI and high positioning accuracy. The model supports LIGHTSPEED technology for fast signal transmission without delays. The main buttons are equipped with LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches, combining speed with clear feedback.

The device has 13 programmable buttons, an adjustable scroll wheel and a replaceable DPI-Shift thumb pad. The battery provides up to 140 hours of battery life, and the ergonomic shape of the case is oriented towards the right hand.

Logitech PRO X Superlight 2 Dex

The Logitech PRO X Superlight 2 DEX is a wireless mouse weighing about 60 g, which supports a polling rate of up to 8000 Hz and provides minimal latency during operation. The device uses a HERO 2 sensor with a resolution of up to 44,000 DPI, acceleration of over 88 G and a tracking speed of 888 IPS.

The mouse body has an asymmetrical shape for the right hand and five programmable buttons, which makes the model convenient for dynamic games. The battery provides up to 95 hours of battery life, and supports POWERPLAY wireless charging. Dimensions are 125.8 × 67.7 × 43.9 mm.

Comparative table of Logitech G502 X Lightspeed and PRO X Superlight 2 Dex

Characteristics Logitech G502 X Lightspeed Logitech PRO X Superlight 2 DEX Sensor / Max DPI HERO 25K / up to 25,600 DPI HERO 2 / up to 44,000 DPI Frequency LIGHTSPEED to 8000 Hz Buttons 13 programmable buttons 5 programmable buttons Switches / feedback LIGHTFORCE hybrid opto-mechanical mechanical switches Scroll wheel adjustable scroll wheel with variable scroll function standard scroll wheel Weight / dimensions 180–200 g ≈ 60 g; 125.8 × 67.7 × 43.9 mm Battery up to 140 hours of battery life up to 95 hours, POWERPLAY wireless charging Ergonomics right-handed, multi-functional, gaming right-handed, lightweight, esports-oriented Features replaceable overlays, button and wheel customization ultralight design, high polling rate, support PowerPlay

Mice for work

Logitech MX Master 4

The mouse is equipped with a sensor with a resolution of up to 8,000 DPI and a MagSpeed ​​wheel capable of scrolling up to a thousand lines per second. Supports simultaneous connection to three devices — via Bluetooth or radio — with the ability to switch between them using a special button.

The mouse’s rechargeable battery allows for up to 70 days of operation without recharging, and 1 minute of charging via the USB-C port gives about 3 hours of operation. The body is shaped for the right hand, the click mechanisms have become 90% cleaner in terms of noise compared to the previous generation, and there is a new Action Ring control element and a thumb touch pad.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S for Mac

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S for Mac mouse features an optical sensor with up to 8000 DPI resolution for precise tracking, even on glass. The MagSpeed ​​scroll wheel moves up to 1,000 lines per second with the ability to switch between step and free-motion modes.

The mouse supports connection to three devices simultaneously via Bluetooth Low Energy with fast switching between them. The battery provides up to 70 days of battery life, and charging via USB-C allows you to get several hours of work after a minute of recharging. The case is compact, the weight is about 99 g, which is convenient for use at home or on the go.

Comparative table of Logitech MX Master 4 and MX Anywhere 3S for Mac

Features Logitech MX Master 4 Logitech MX Anywhere 3S for Mac Sensor / max DPI Optical sensor / up to 8000 DPI Optical sensor / up to 8000 DPI (works even on glass) Scroll wheel MagSpeed ​​— up to 1000 lines per second MagSpeed ​​— up to 1000 lines per second, two modes (stepped/free) Connectivity Bluetooth or USB receiver, up to 3 devices simultaneously Bluetooth Low Energy, up to 3 devices simultaneously Battery / autonomy up to 70 days, USB-C charging (1 min = 3 hours of operation) up to 70 days, USB-C charging (1 min = several hours of operation) Shape / weight Ergonomic for right-handed use hands, medium size Compact, weighs about 99 g, convenient for travel Additional controls Action Ring, thumb trackpad Scroll wheel, buttons for gestures and switching between devices Click noise level 90% quieter compared to the previous generation Quiet operation, optimized for macOS Purpose Office, creative work, multitasking Mobile work with Mac, universal usage

For comfort

Logitech MX Ergo

The Logitech MX Ergo model is a wireless trackball designed to work with minimal strain on the wrist. The mouse is equipped with a Logitech Advanced Optical Tracking sensor with a resolution of 512 to 2048 dpi, which provides precise cursor control without the need to move the mouse across the surface.

The design allows you to change the angle of the body to 0° or 20°, so that the user can choose a more comfortable hand position. The weight of the device is about 164 g, and the dimensions are 132.5 × 99.8 × 51.4 mm. The trackball supports connection via Bluetooth or USB receiver, has several programmable buttons and is suitable for long office work or precise editing of content.

Logitech Vertical

The mouse has a vertical shape at an angle of about 57°, which provides a more natural hand position and reduces the strain on the wrist. The sensor supports a resolution of up to about 4000 DPI, which allows you to move the cursor with less arm movement. The device can be connected via USB receiver or Bluetooth and allows you to switch between three devices with the press of a button.

The rechargeable battery lasts up to several months on a single charge, and fast charging gives several hours of operation after a very short connection to the power supply. The body of this mouse is designed exclusively for the right hand, weighs about 135 g and is designed for use wirelessly or with a cable via a USB-C cable for charging or use in wired mode.

Logitech MX Ergo and Vertical Comparison Table

Features Logitech MX Ergo Logitech MX Vertical Type Trackball with fixed ball Vertical ergonomic mouse Sensor / resolution Logitech Advanced Optical Tracking / 512–2048 DPI Optical sensor / up to 4000 DPI Design / Ergonomics Adjustable body tilt 0° or 20° for comfort Vertical tilt angle 57° to reduce wrist strain Connectivity Bluetooth or USB receiver Bluetooth or USB receiver, switching between 3 devices Battery / autonomy Built-in battery, long operating time Up to several months of operation, quick charging via USB-C Dimensions / weight 132.5 × 99.8 × 51.4 mm / ≈164 g ≈135 g, right-handed case Buttons Multiple programmable buttons, scroll wheel Standard set of buttons with the ability to customize Purpose Office work, precise editing without moving the mouse Long-term office work, reduced wrist strain

Conclusions

Logitech’s range of mice shows that the brand covers all segments – from professional gamers to users looking for comfort for everyday work.

The G502 X Lightspeed and PRO X Superlight 2 DEX models are aimed at maximum precision and speed, while the MX series focuses on ergonomics, versatility and multitasking. The MX Master 4 and MX Anywhere 3S mice are suitable for office and creative tasks, while the MX Ergo and MX Vertical offer an alternative for those looking to reduce wrist strain.

It is not surprising that computer mice are popular and have almost no competitors, and you can buy them almost anywhere, including on the Rozetka marketplace. All devices are distinguished by high-quality assembly, thoughtful control and long operating time without recharging. A comparison of six models shows that Logitech managed to combine technological sophistication and convenience, leaving the choice to the user according to his style of work or play.

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor