Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike – mouse with analog switches with tactile feedback

Logitech has announced a new flagship wireless gaming mouse, the Pro X2 Superstrike, which ditches the usual mechanical switches in favor of an analog system with tactile feedback. Sales will start in early 2026, the recommended price will be $ 179.

The model uses Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS) technology: the button travel is limited to 0.6 mm, up to 10 customizable trigger points are provided, and support for the rapid trigger function. This system, previously used in gaming keyboards, allows you to instantly reset the click with minimal button lift, which speeds up repeated actions. The G Hub application has five rapid trigger settings.

The Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike mouse weighs 65 g, has a Hero 2 sensor and supports a polling rate of up to 8000 Hz when connected via a Lightspeed dongle (the function is also activated via the G Hub). Additionally, the device is compatible with the Logitech Powerplay 2 charging mat.