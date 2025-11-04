Comparison of compact flagship smartphones. Whose better?

Large displays and multiple camera modules have become the norm for both affordable smartphones and mid-range and flagship models. However, they are not convenient for everyone. That’s why we decided to explore the topic of compact flagship smartphones. Is it possible to get good performance in a relatively small body?

Samsung Galaxy S25

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has become the base model of the new flagship series of smartphones from the South Korean manufacturer. Despite the fact that the device has all the modern technical capabilities, its main feature is compactness. At a time when most Android smartphones have large screens, the Galaxy S25 actually remains the only flagship in a format convenient for everyday use.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has a 6.2-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a density of 416 ppi. The aspect ratio is 19.5:9, and protection is provided by flat Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The screen supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz, HDR10+ technology and Always On Display mode, and also recognizes up to ten simultaneous touches.

The smartphone is built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, made using the 3rd generation process technology. The processor includes eight cores and Adreno 830 graphics. The amount of LPDDR5X RAM is 12 GB, and the built-in UFS 4.0 storage is from 128, 256 and 512 GB. By the way, Samsung Galaxy S25 on Rozetka is available in all these options.

It is not possible to expand the memory using microSD, but there is support for OTG USB for connecting external devices via the USB Type-C port.

The built-in battery capacity is 4000 mAh, which by today’s standards can be considered a modest figure. In autonomy tests, the Galaxy S25 shows results above average for its class, but in everyday use the charge is often enough for only a day of active work. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery, which provides a noticeably longer duration of operation without recharging.

+ High power

+ Great screen

+ Versatile camera with optical zoom

- Slow charging

- No charger included

OnePlus 13T

OnePlus 13T is a compact and visually neat smartphone from the Chinese brand, which stands out with dimensions of 150.8 × 71.7 × 8.2 mm and a weight of 185 grams. The back panel of the device is made of glass, and the frame is made of aluminum alloy. The manufacturer has provided protection against moisture according to the IP65 standard.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1216 × 2640 pixels. The screen supports LTPO technology, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HDR Vivid formats. The average brightness level is declared at 1600 nits, and Crystal Shield is used as a protective coating, which should prevent scratches and chips.

It is based on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, complemented by 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 256, 512 GB or 1 TB of built-in storage. For the Chinese market, the device runs ColorOS 15, while the global version comes with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

The main camera of the smartphone is equipped with two key modules – standard and telephoto, both with a resolution of 50 MP. The device supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, providing high image quality. A 6260 mAh battery is responsible for autonomy, which supports 80 W wired charging.

The OnePlus 13T is positioned as a full-fledged flagship, despite its compact size.

+ High power

+ High-quality display with adaptive refresh rate

+ Powerful battery

- No ultra-wide-angle module in the camera

- No wireless charging

- USB 2.0

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 is a compact smartphone introduced by the Google brand last year. The model has retained the characteristic features of the brand’s design and is made of premium materials. The device’s body measures 152.8×72×8.5 mm and weighs 198 grams. The buyer is available in several color solutions with the original names Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen and Peony, which emphasize the individuality of the series.

The Google Pixel 9 display is built on a 6.3-inch OLED matrix with a resolution of 1080 × 2424 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The maximum brightness reaches 2700 nits, and the minimum is about 1800 nits. Despite the lack of Dolby Vision support, the device is compatible with the HDR10+ format. At the same time, LTPO technology is not implemented here, so adaptive refresh rate control is not available.

The hardware part of the smartphone is based on Google’s proprietary Tensor G4 processor. Since its release, the device has been running Android 14 and, according to the company, will receive updates for seven years. There are two memory configurations to choose from: 12 with 128 GB and 12 with 256 GB.

The main camera includes a 50-megapixel module with optical image stabilization and an additional 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera has a resolution of 10.5 MP and provides high-quality shooting in different lighting conditions.

Power is provided by a 4700 mAh battery, which is enough for a full day of active use. 27 W wired charging is supported, allowing you to quickly restore the charge when needed.

+ Power

+ Good battery life

+ Great camera and screen

+ Pure Android and its support for 7 years

- No automatic screen refresh rate

- Slow charging (1.5 hours)

Parameter Samsung Galaxy S25 OnePlus 13T Google Pixel 9 Screen 6.2″ AMOLED, 120 Hz, 2340×1080 pixels. 6.32″ OLED, 1–120 Hz, 2640×1216 pixels. 6.3″ OLED, 120 Hz, 2400×1080 pixels. Processor / Memory Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12 GB RAM 6px;”>Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12-16GB RAM Google Tensor G4, 12GB RAM Main camera 50 MP + 12 MP (ultrawide) + 10 MP (3× zoom) 50MP + 50MP (ultrawide) 50 MP + 48 MP (ultrawide) Front camera 12 MP 32 MP 10.5 MP Battery 4000 mAh, 45 W fast charging 6px;”>6260 mAh, 100W fast charging 4700 mAh, 30W fast charging Memory (storage) 256 GB UFS 4.0 256–512 GB UFS 4.0 128–256 GB UFS 3.1 OS Android 15 + One UI 7 Android 15 + OxygenOS 15 Android 15 (clean version) Weight / Dimensions 162 g / 146.9×70.5×7.2 mm 185 g / 150.8×71.7×8.15 mm ≈ 190 g / 147×72×8.7 mm

