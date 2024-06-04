ARM developed new Cortex processor cores and Immortalis graphics. Productivity increase – more than 30%

In 2024, ARM is focused on improving last year’s ARMv9.2 architecture. The company transfers all new cores to the improved 3-nm process, which should provide an increase in performance, energy efficiency and scalability.

New Cortex cores

ARM introduced new and updated ARMv9 processor cores, as well as integrated graphics processors. Among them are Cortex-X925, Cortex-A725 and updated Cortex-A520 cores, as well as Immortalis-G925, Mali-G725 and Mali-G625 video chips. They promise high operating frequencies, optimal power and performance indicators, the ARMv9.2 architecture, optimized for the 3nm process, has undergone significant improvements, including a new large Cortex X925 core designed for mobile devices.

Improvements deliver higher clock speeds and efficiency through innovations in execution pipeline, branch prediction, and out-of-order execution. Cortex X925 cores can operate at up to 3.8 GHz and provide a significant increase in performance compared to previous generations. ARM also talks about extended battery life and improved thermal management. New KleidiAI libraries are available for developers.

New integrated Immortalis graphics

The new ARM GPUs – Immortalis-G925, Mali-G725 and Mali-G625 – are designed for a wide range of consumer devices, from flagship smartphones to smartwatches and other devices. With more than 10 cores, the Immortalis-G925 is designed for high-performance devices such as flagship smartphones. The Mali-G725, with 6 to 9 cores, is designed for premium phones and provides API support at the level of the older model, but is optimized for mid-range devices.

Mali-G625 with 1 to 5 cores is designed for smart watches and budget smartphones. The new GPUs are the second generation of the 5th generation integrated graphics introduced by ARM in 2023. The Immortalis-G925 delivers a 37% increase in gaming performance with a 30% reduction in power consumption compared to the Immortalis-G720. ARM claims that the Immortalis-G925 offers performance improvements in various games and ray tracing, as well as enhanced support for shader cores. In addition, considerable attention is paid to the improvement of artificial intelligence processing.