ARM announced the Accuracy Super Resolution technology – with it, the frame rate is higher and the power consumption is lower18.07.24
Arm has announced the launch of a new graphics scaling technology called Accuracy Super Resolution (ASR), designed to improve image quality in mobile games and reduce device power consumption. ASR technology is based on AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 and uses temporal scaling that works with data from multiple frames, as opposed to spatial scaling that uses data from only one frame.
ASR is especially useful for low-power graphics cards because it allows you to run games at higher frame rates without degrading image quality. Arm claims ASR increases frame rates by 53% compared to native resolution rendering on devices with an Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU and 2800 x 1260 display. Testing on a device with a MediaTek Dimensity 93 chip that scales with ASR at 540p consumes significantly less power than playing at native 1080p.
Arm plans to make the ASR scaling technology available to developers under the open source MIT license and looks forward to working with interested companies.
