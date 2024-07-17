Aqara Smart Lock U200 door lock can be opened using iPhone and Apple Watch17.07.24
The manufacturer of smart devices for the home Aqara introduced the new door lock Aqara Smart Lock U200. The device is compatible with Matter and supports HomeKit, as well as the Matter-over-Thread function, which allows you to use NFC in the iPhone and Apple Watch to open the lock. The digital key is stored in the Wallet application. In addition, the door can be opened using a physical key, NFC card, PIN code and fingerprint scanner.
Users can remotely check whether the lock is open and receive alarms in case of an attempted door break. Aqara Smart Lock U200 automatically locks the lock when the door is closed. The lock is powered by built-in batteries with a claimed battery life of up to 6 months. The remote control is powered by AAA batteries or via a wired connection.
The Aqara Smart Lock U200 is now available for purchase on Amazon for $270.
