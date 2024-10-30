Apple will release a smart display in the design of the iMac G4, released in 2002

According to new data from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is preparing a smart display for the smart home. This device will be the first of its kind to use the Apple Intelligence system and will be equipped with an A18 processor. The display will receive a relatively small screen, the size of which can be compared to two iPhones located next to each other. The device could include speakers, making it look like a HomePod with a screen.

The smart display will run on the new homeOS operating system, which will allow you to run applications such as FaceTime, Notes and Calendar. Support for video and photo slideshows is also expected, which will add functionality to the device.

The design of the novelty will resemble the iMac G4 with a round stand, released by the company about two decades ago. Release is expected in early 2025.