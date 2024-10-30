Apple will release a smart display in the design of the iMac G4, released in 200230.10.24
According to new data from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is preparing a smart display for the smart home. This device will be the first of its kind to use the Apple Intelligence system and will be equipped with an A18 processor. The display will receive a relatively small screen, the size of which can be compared to two iPhones located next to each other. The device could include speakers, making it look like a HomePod with a screen.
The smart display will run on the new homeOS operating system, which will allow you to run applications such as FaceTime, Notes and Calendar. Support for video and photo slideshows is also expected, which will add functionality to the device.
The design of the novelty will resemble the iMac G4 with a round stand, released by the company about two decades ago. Release is expected in early 2025.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
The Baseus table lamp turned out to be very versatile thanks to its mounting. Let’s tell in more detail
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Apple will release a smart display in the design of the iMac G4, released in 2002Apple design display
The design of Apple’s novelty will resemble the iMac G4, with a round stand, released by the company about two decades ago. Release is expected in early 2025.
The quality of a video on Instagram will depend on its popularityInstagram social media video
At the same time, the top manager of Instagram emphasized that the difference is insignificant and practically does not affect the level of audience engagement