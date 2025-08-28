Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 on September 9, 202528.08.25
Apple has sent out invitations to its traditional autumn presentation, which will take place on September 9, 2025 at 20:00 Kyiv time. The broadcast can be watched on the company’s official website, on YouTube and through the Apple TV application.
The main event will be the announcement of the iPhone 17 line. It will include the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, the standard iPhone 17, as well as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The Pro series smartphones will receive an aluminum body and a redesigned camera unit, and they will work on A19 or A19 Pro processors. The iPhone 17 Air will be the lightest and thinnest device in the brand’s history and will receive a 6.6-inch screen, a C1 modem and a single main camera.
In addition, Apple will introduce a new watch: Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3 and Watch SE 3 – for the first time in three years, all models will be updated simultaneously. AirPods Pro 3, updated HomePod mini, and Apple TV 4K are also expected. In addition to hardware innovations, the company will announce the release date of new operating systems: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and others.
