Apple will add the ability to convert audio to subtitles in Final Cut Pro04.11.24
Apple is preparing a major update for Final Cut Pro that includes automatic transcription of audio subtitles. This feature will be especially useful for creators working with videos for social media, as it allows you to convert speech to text and add subtitles in a few clicks.
The company also plans to introduce a new “Magnetic Mask” option that automatically highlights the contours of objects in the frame, facilitating the process of creating masks. Such a tool will simplify work with objects, making installation more accurate and efficient.
Updates to Final Cut Pro will be showcased at the upcoming Creative Summit in Cupertino, where attendees can experience first-hand the capabilities of new features for Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. Thanks to the new M4 processors on Macs, functions such as transcription will run much faster than on devices with Intel processors.
