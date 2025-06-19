Apple releases haptic Formula 1 trailer for iPhone only19.06.25
The long-awaited Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt will be released on June 26, 2025. On the eve of the release, Apple introduced an unusual novelty – a tactile trailer, available only on iPhones with iOS 18.4 or later. A kind of 2D with elements of 4D.
Using Taptic Engine technology, the trailer allows viewers to feel physical vibrations – the roar of engines, the shaking of curbs and tense moments of gear changes. This is one of the first cases when vibro-feedback is used as part of the cinematic experience. There is also a standard version of the trailer without tactile effects.
The film was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously directed “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Tron: Legacy”. The soundtrack was written by Hans Zimmer. Apple is making a serious bet on this project: the film received a separate presentation at WWDC 2025, and a pre-premiere screening was held at the Steve Jobs Theater.
The film will be released in wide release, including IMAX screenings. Apple hopes to attract both motorsport fans and movie lovers.
Street Fighter 6 game has been bought by more than 5 million players
Capcom's Street Fighter 6, released in June 2023 on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, has broken a new milestone
