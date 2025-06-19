Apple releases haptic Formula 1 trailer for iPhone only

The long-awaited Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt will be released on June 26, 2025. On the eve of the release, Apple introduced an unusual novelty – a tactile trailer, available only on iPhones with iOS 18.4 or later. A kind of 2D with elements of 4D.

Using Taptic Engine technology, the trailer allows viewers to feel physical vibrations – the roar of engines, the shaking of curbs and tense moments of gear changes. This is one of the first cases when vibro-feedback is used as part of the cinematic experience. There is also a standard version of the trailer without tactile effects.

The film was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously directed “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Tron: Legacy”. The soundtrack was written by Hans Zimmer. Apple is making a serious bet on this project: the film received a separate presentation at WWDC 2025, and a pre-premiere screening was held at the Steve Jobs Theater.

The film will be released in wide release, including IMAX screenings. Apple hopes to attract both motorsport fans and movie lovers.