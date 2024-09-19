Apple released iOS 18. What’s new?19.09.24
In the stable version of iOS 18, Apple has added many new features and improvements aimed at improving the usability and personalization of the device.
- Advanced home screen settings: Users can now place app icons anywhere on the home screen grid, change their color, increase the size of shortcuts, and even hide captions underneath them, giving more freedom in customization interface.
- Updated Control Center: It is now more customizable and has a new design. Users can customize the controls at their discretion, which makes interacting with the system even more convenient.
- New features in iMessage: In iOS 18, the messaging application received a significant update. Now users can use any emoji as a message reaction, added text effects and new text formatting options. An important innovation was the addition of RCS support, which improves compatibility with Android devices.
- Redesign of the “Photos” program: The program received a large-scale interface update, which makes navigation and use of editing tools easier and more convenient.
- Lock apps with Face ID: Users can now block access to any app using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode for added security.
- New Passwords app: iOS 18 includes a separate app for managing passwords that was previously part of iCloud Key Binding. The application simplifies the management of passwords, keys and two-factor authentication.
- Game Mode: This mode minimizes background activity to improve performance during games, and also reduces audio lag when using AirPods and game controllers.
iOS 18 continues to develop Apple’s ecosystem, making it more personalized and user-friendly.
Which iPhones got iOS 18?
The new version of the OS will be available to owners of the following iPhones:
- iPhone SE
- iPhone SE (2-е поколение)
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
