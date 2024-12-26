Apple may release a smart doorbell with Face ID26.12.24
Apple is developing a smart doorbell with Face ID support for automatic door unlocking. According to Bloomberg, the device will be compatible with HomeKit-enabled locks and may also come with its own lock through partnerships with manufacturers.
The facial recognition technology will allow residents to automatically open their doors, providing a high level of security. The product is in early development and could hit the market late next year.
Apple is also working on an indoor security camera that will integrate with a new smart home hub. The systems will focus on data privacy, helping Apple compete with Amazon Ring and Google Nest.
