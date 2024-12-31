Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone SE no longer sold in Europe because don’t have a USB Type-C port

Apple has removed the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone SE 3 from its online store in most EU countries due to the entry into force of a new law on December 28 that requires smartphones to have a USB-C port.

The law applies to any devices put up for sale that do not support the USB-C standard for wired charging.

The ruling affected Northern Ireland, as it remains part of the EU single market, but does not apply to the UK.

Apple plans to introduce a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a USB-C port in March 2025, which will ensure the availability of a “budget” smartphone in the EU.

The aim of the new law is to reduce e-waste and reduce costs for consumers. The EU expects to save €250 million annually by eliminating the need to buy additional chargers and reducing the amount of e-waste by 11,000 tonnes per year. From 2026, the general charging rules will also apply to laptops.